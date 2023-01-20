NBA All-Star Voting: LeBron, Giannis, KD and Steph Curry All Collect Over 5 million Votes in Latest Returns

Read full article on original website
Lakers Storm Back From 25-Point Deficit to Beat Blazers 121-112
LeBron James had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday night. Thomas Bryant added 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three of their last four after a three-game losing streak.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
NFL Twitter Roasts Cowboys for Final Play Call Vs. 49ers
NFL Twitter roasts Cowboys for final play call vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys Cowboy'd. Down 19-12 against the San Francisco 49ers with five seconds to go and a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Cowboys lined up in a rather intriguing way for a potential late-game miracle.
Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Alex Rodriguez Shares 5 of His Favorite Books, Including One That ‘Changed My Financial Life'
Alex Rodriguez is just as interested in Prince Harry as the rest of the world. The co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and former New York Yankees All-Star third baseman this week shared five of his favorite books with his Instagram followers, with the smash hit from the British royal making the cut.
George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter
NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
