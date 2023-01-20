Read full article on original website
Ukraine war upended energy markets forever
Nearly a year after Russia's invasion, the Ukraine crisis has permanently reshaped the global energy system and brought severe economic pain. Why it matters: The worst-case scenarios haven't come to pass, thanks to a mix of EU policies, Russian President Vladimir Putin's miscalculations and pure luck. But the impact is apparent on every facet of the market, from natural gas to oil to low-carbon energy.
Axios Reception at Davos: The Promises and Perils of AI
On Tuesday, January 17th at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried and European Parliament member Eva Maydell explored the myths surrounding AI and how responsible innovation could spearhead new discoveries and applications of AI in science, energy, biodiversity and more. The View from the Top sponsored segment featured DeepMind founder and CEO Demis Hassabis and DeepMind chief operating officer Lila Ibrahim.
1. New global shocks
Global economists are warning that once-rare economic shocks may become more frequent. That was the worrisome undercurrent of conversations among attendees at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — where some of the world's richest and most powerful people returned in droves for the first full-fledged Davos since 2020.
Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo
BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric.
A South American currency union? Don't hold your breath
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South America is not likely to have a common currency bloc to rival the euro any time soon, analysts said on Monday, despite excited chatter sparked by officials in Brazil and Argentina raising the prospect of a shared tender.
Russian official says new weapons for Ukraine will result in "global catastrophe"
The continued delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine will provoke retaliation from Russia and will "lead to a global catastrophe," a Russian parliamentary leader warned Sunday. Why it matters: The comments come amid debate among Germany, the U.S. and its allies as to whether to send tanks to Ukraine in...
Doomsday Clock to be updated against backdrop of Ukraine war
The "Doomsday Clock," which represents the judgment of leading science and security experts about the perils to human existence, is to be updated on Tuesday against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and other crises. A decision to reset the hands of the clock is taken each year by the Bulletin's science and security board and its board of sponsors, which includes 11 Nobel laureates.
Axios Reception at Davos: Crypto’s Crossroads
On Tuesday, January 17th at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative director Neha Narula considered the most pressing issues facing cryptocurrency today including how (and if) the industry should be regulated, how governments and financial institutions should interact with the sector, and how investments could be safeguarded. The View from the Top sponsored segment featured Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse.
The Fed is sounding more optimistic about inflation
In the second half of last year, Fed communications had the tone of a stern parent punishing a wayward child. "This is going to be painful, we hate to have to do this, but it's for your own good." But something is shifting in these early days of 2023, with...
Biology is power
DAVOS, Switzerland — The world is entering an era of biology — and the field's power is an emerging theme on the agenda of a cohort of scientists, entrepreneurs and business leaders at this week's World Economic Forum. The big picture: Scientific capability and prowess have been "a...
Yellen honors U.S.-Africa bond at historic site of slave trade
DAKAR, Senegal — On a trip to Gorée Island, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned the horrors of human bondage while honoring the suffering and spirit of enslaved Africans — as well as their descendants in the United States. Why it matters: Yellen used the visit to the...
4. Davos rallies around Ukraine — but war not sole focus this year
For much of Davos, Ukraine was one crisis among many — discussed as much for its secondary effects on energy, food supplies and inflation as for the war itself. Flashback: The war in Ukraine dominated the previous forum, which was held just three months after Russia began its invasion. Even then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that he worried "Ukraine fatigue" would set in and his country's plight would slip from the top of the global agenda.
"Digital nomad" visas pave the way for moving abroad
As the shift to remote work becomes permanent for more people, countries around the world have introduced visas to attract foreign — and often rich — remote workers. Driving the news: Last month, Indonesia launched its "second home visa" that allows wealthy travelers to stay and work in the country for up to 10 years, the Jakarta Post reported.
Flirting with default will cost us (eventually)
The debt ceiling circus has arrived in D.C. and seems poised for a monthslong stay. The big picture: The closer Uncle Sam comes to potentially stiffing creditors, the bigger the implications will be for the markets and the economy. Driving the news: While the debt limit was hit last week,...
5. Hydrogen plane startup looks to reshape aviation industry
Aviation accounts for about 3% of global carbon emissions. But its share will likely grow as more people climb aboard unless the fuel source changes. Speaking to Axios in Davos, Val Miftakhov, CEO of ZeroAvia, predicted that will happen sooner than you think. His firm held its first successful test of a retrofitted 19-seat aircraft Thursday, making it the largest hydrogen-electric powered aircraft ever to take flight.
