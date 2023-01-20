Read full article on original website
Shots fired, argument escalates to shooting
A suspect has been arrested after an argument in Tremé escalated to shots fired.
NOLA.com
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
NOPD: Arrest made in double homicide outside Gentilly Walgreens
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to a double homicide outside of a Walgreens in December.
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to homicide in Tremé
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in the Tremé area January 15.
NOPD: Arrest made, man turns himself in following homicide
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the homicide of 30-year-old Clark Bowdry.
WWL-TV
Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'
NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
NOPD: Arrest made in attempted murder case, multiple outstanding warrants
the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested Brad Bingham in connection to an attempted murder in April of 2022 and multiple outstanding warrants.
Two shootings, one suspect arrested for both incidents| NOPD
Both shootings happened in the Lower Garden District.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect in French Quarter residential burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to break in to a house in the French Quarter. According to police, a house on the 500 block of Wilkinson Street was broken into on Jan. 20 around 6 a.m. The suspect reportedly triggered...
Woman wounded in Algiers shooting
A woman was shot and wounded in a shooting incident in the 2000 block of West Bend Parkway in Algiers this afternoon. NOPD says the woman arrived at a local hospital around 5:30pm at a hospital.
'Stolen Autos Nola' | Instagram page helping people recover their cars
NEW ORLEANS — More than 400 cars have been stolen so far this year across the city of New Orleans. We told you Stephanie Foote’s story earlier this week. Her Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday at the corner of Treme and Conti Streets. She never thought she’d see her car again.
NOPD: Person wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in August.
NOPD seeks suspect wanted on charges for simple burglary
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
Woman dies in police custody, foul play not suspected
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a female inmate.
Juveniles in custody after several reported vehicle burglaries
Detectives were able to identify the subjects and arrested them the next day.
Another Sign on Vehicle in New Orleans Goes Viral After Recent Break-Ins
There's more to read here. Someone in New Orleans has left a sign on their vehicle window in hopes of deterring any potential criminal. The city of New Orleans has had HUNDREDS of vehicles broken into and stolen since the beginning of the new year and now citizens here hope that signs on vehicles deter any future break-ins.
NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshals arrest double murder suspect
On Friday, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Grant Townsend in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred on December 7, 2022, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
Man found asleep in stolen vehicle, arrested after fight and flee
Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
fox8live.com
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
