Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Related
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Southeast Michigan expected to get more snow Wednesday
More wintery weather is heading into southeast Michigan mid-week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the area could be hit with four or more inches of snow on Wednesday, thanks to a pressure system moving up from the Mississippi Valley through Ohio and then into the eastern Great Lakes, trailing into Detroit. A...
WOOD
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012223
A weak system will roll in throwing snow across our region. Accumulation will be small with the highest amounts up to 2″ near I-94. Some areas northeast of Grand Rapids could see only a light dusting. Temperatures remain cool in the low to mid 30s with light southerly wind.
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan
Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
Thinking it's a warm January? National Weather Service Grand Rapids confirms
With our mild temperatures and lack of snow, you may be thinking that its been a warm January. Turns out, you're right.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
Gas prices jump again in Michigan as demand rises
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
After a year of integration, Bell’s continues to expand national footprint in 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI — Acclimation, integration and innovation — three words that sum up the first year of Bell’s Brewery following the sale of the longtime independent brewery by founder Larry Bell. Bell, who founded the brewery in 1985, announced the sale of the popular craft brewery to...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0