Grand Rapids, MI

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Southeast Michigan expected to get more snow Wednesday

More wintery weather is heading into southeast Michigan mid-week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the area could be hit with four or more inches of snow on Wednesday, thanks to a pressure system moving up from the Mississippi Valley through Ohio and then into the eastern Great Lakes, trailing into Detroit. A...
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012223

A weak system will roll in throwing snow across our region. Accumulation will be small with the highest amounts up to 2″ near I-94. Some areas northeast of Grand Rapids could see only a light dusting. Temperatures remain cool in the low to mid 30s with light southerly wind.
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
