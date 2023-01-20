ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Plain, KS

KWCH.com

One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho

If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited

We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Clouds move out- cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Saturday’s snow and rain storm, expect a dry, cold January day across Kansas. Clouds across central and eastern Kansas will be slow to clear out through midday and late afternoon, elsewhere sunshine will dominate the snow covered west. Snowfall amounts varied across Kansas yesterday with reports ranging from a Trace in Wichita to 11″ in Oakley. Dodge City reported 7.4″ of new snow setting a record for the date. Moisture content revealed that most areas picked up between 0.25-0.75″ with this storm system.
KANSAS STATE

