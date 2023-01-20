Read full article on original website
Diann Richards-Root
3d ago
Still can do a ton of damage and if not caught will reproduce just as fast and become just as wild.
3
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation finds some drivers ticketed for speeding in Maize not technically speeding, City to reimburse drivers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Some paid hundreds of dollars in fines and have had insurance rates raised for tickets when they’re technically not speeding. Driving down the road,...
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho
If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
KAKE TV
Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
Teen girl shot in southeast Wichita early Sunday
A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
wichitabyeb.com
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited
We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
KWCH.com
Clouds move out- cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Saturday’s snow and rain storm, expect a dry, cold January day across Kansas. Clouds across central and eastern Kansas will be slow to clear out through midday and late afternoon, elsewhere sunshine will dominate the snow covered west. Snowfall amounts varied across Kansas yesterday with reports ranging from a Trace in Wichita to 11″ in Oakley. Dodge City reported 7.4″ of new snow setting a record for the date. Moisture content revealed that most areas picked up between 0.25-0.75″ with this storm system.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
KHP: Wellington man drives off to avoid police, hits patrol car
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Wellington man was taken to the hospital after driving off from police and hitting a patrol car.
