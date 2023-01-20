Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
The 2023 Red Dress Gala fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Arkansas State University’s Centennial Hall. Event co-chair Pat Wolover explains how you can get a ticket.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
Mid – Missouri could end up with as much as 5 – inches of snow after the next round of winter weather blows in Tuesday night and Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack crew says the rain snow – mix will hit by Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
WEATHER SERVICE: Winter storm expected to begin Tuesday
The National Weather Service reported early Sunday a winter storm will strike Tuesday into Wednesday in the Ozarks and south-central Missouri. It said the remaining uncertainties include the storm track, changeover timing of rain to snow, the exact amounts and the areas of greatest impacts. Well, living in the Ozarks...
Officials are encouraging Missourians to test for radon gas
January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
