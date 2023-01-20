ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects sought in armed robberies of Pierce County nail salon and smoke shop

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwrdH_0kKlep0100

Police in Pacific and Federal Way are searching for two suspects wanted for two violent armed robberies -- one at a nail salon and the other at a smoke shop.

In both robberies, one of the suspects fired into the ceiling before robbing the business, employees, and customers at gunpoint.

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, two people entered a nail salon in Federal Way, and robbed several customers of their purses and jewelry, taking cash from the business.

Pacific Police Chief Ron Schaub says the suspects behavior in broad daylight is brazen.

“It’s not common to have people actually firing weapons,” said Schaub. “Brandishing them, implying them, yes. Firing them even into the ceiling - that’s not normal.”

Located in a strip mall by grocery stores, the Federal Way robbery left victims shaken.

At about 3:50 p.m., the suspects hit a smoke shop on Ellingson Road in Pacific. According to surveillance video, two suspects entered, one fired into the ceiling and they robbed the employee and business.

Police believe the suspects fled in a stolen car.

According to Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, car thefts have skyrocketed in the city. Data shows over the last year, the city experienced nearly an eighty percent increase in stolen cars. Ferrell says police pursuit restrictions passed by state lawmakers in 2021, really limit officers’ ability to go after guys like these.

“You’re getting a real brazen criminal element that is really starting to emerge,” said Ferrell. “Steal a car, engage in multiple robberies in the same day and they know they can’t be pursued.”

If you have information about either of these incidents, contact the Pacific Police Department at 911, or call directly at 253-929-1130.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

