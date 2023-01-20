ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

ARISE Ensemble Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast

After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Butler County Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responds after...
MAIZE, KS
KWCH.com

Bob Mills Furniture donates 5k to Heartspring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first anniversary of opening their Wichita store, Bob Mills Furniture is donating $5,000 to the Heartspring Organization. Heartspring is a non-profit organization located in Wichita, Kansas. Its mission is to provide services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. The organization provides a wide range of services through several programs including the Heartspring Therapeutic School, Outpatient Services, and Family & Community Outreach.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman, children escape home after air-fryer fire in Pratt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman and her children made it safely out of their home after the woman said an air fryer caught on fire. When fire crews arrived, no smoke was showing. But as they entered the house, they encountered smoke and could see fire. The fire was extinguished quickly and contained within the kitchen area.
PRATT, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase

A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Snow Today for Parts of KS

Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
WELLINGTON, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
WELLINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy