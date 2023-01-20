Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
ARISE Ensemble Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast
After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Butler County Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responds after...
KWCH.com
Bob Mills Furniture donates 5k to Heartspring
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first anniversary of opening their Wichita store, Bob Mills Furniture is donating $5,000 to the Heartspring Organization. Heartspring is a non-profit organization located in Wichita, Kansas. Its mission is to provide services and therapies for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. The organization provides a wide range of services through several programs including the Heartspring Therapeutic School, Outpatient Services, and Family & Community Outreach.
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
KWCH.com
Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
KAKE TV
'I want to protect others': Disabled Wichita woman raped by bus driver speaks out, gets him convicted
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I kept having nightmares," said Stephanie Grow. Nearly five years ago, Stephanie was living in one of the worst situations imaginable, and no one knew. "I was feeling kind of confused, and scared. And don't know what to do," she said. Stephanie started going to Alpha...
KWCH.com
One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
KWCH.com
Woman, children escape home after air-fryer fire in Pratt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman and her children made it safely out of their home after the woman said an air fryer caught on fire. When fire crews arrived, no smoke was showing. But as they entered the house, they encountered smoke and could see fire. The fire was extinguished quickly and contained within the kitchen area.
kfdi.com
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation finds some drivers ticketed for speeding in Maize not technically speeding, City to reimburse drivers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Some paid hundreds of dollars in fines and have had insurance rates raised for tickets when they’re technically not speeding. Driving down the road,...
kfdi.com
Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase
A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
KWCH.com
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
