Inflation cools, but not Bostonians' heat bills
Inflation began to slow in Boston through the fall of 2022, but rising fuel costs will likely make this winter pricey for New Englanders.Driving the news: Prices in the Boston area increased only 0.6% in October and November of last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That compares to the 7% increase in prices over the same period in 2021.The national inflation rate dropped 0.1% in December, a 6.5% increase over the same period in 2021.What they're saying: "Prices do appear to be moderating, but there are some idiosyncratic things about Massachusetts, or New England in general, that...
Work-life balance is easier to find in Washington state, study finds
The focus on work-life balance sharpened when the pandemic opened employees' eyes to the benefits of a flexible work schedule. And one study says that Washington is among the nation's best for those seeking equanimity.Why it matters: The pursuit of such equilibrium has had far-ranging impacts from the nationwide "quiet quitting" movement to Seattle's half-empty downtown and lagging retail and restaurant recovery. Driving the news: A study by Global employment company Remote looked at these metrics for states: minimum wage, sick and maternity leave, healthcare, average hours worked, LGBTQ+ inclusivity and overall happiness. Washington scored 62.79 out of a possible...
Map: Minnesota union membership declined in 2022
Data: BLS; Map: Alice Feng/AxiosUnion membership dropped in Minnesota last year, per recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The big picture: 10.1% of U.S. workers were unionized in 2022, down from 10.3% in 2021 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the BLS reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.Zoom in: The share of Minnesota workers represented by a union dropped by two percentage points last year, from 17.1% to 15.2%. Total union membership in the state also declined, from 416,000 in 2021 to 382,000 in 2022.Yes, but: 2022 was still a big year for the local labor movement. High-profile strikes by teachers and nurses led to contract wins.The bottom line: Local workers at employers large and small formed unions last year, but it wasn't enough to counter the overall downward trend.
Lessons for Iowa's private school voucher plan
Iowa lawmakers could pass a bill allowing parents to apply the state's $7,598 per-student allocation to private schools as early as this week.It'll cost the state $341 million a year when fully implemented, according to estimates from Gov. Kim Reynolds.Why it matters: About half of all states already have some form of a student voucher program.Iowa can learn from the experiences of other states, Joshua Cowen told Axios. He's an education professor at Michigan State University who has studied the programs for about two decades.Here are three issues Cowen cautioned about and how Iowa addresses the issues in the...
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Utah's proposed vouchers won't cover most private schools
The vast majority of Salt Lake County's private schools cost more than the $8,000 vouchers being proposed in a new bill that's moving through the state Legislature.Details: The bill calls for $42.5 million to cover tuition and administration for a "Utah Fits All Scholarship Program" — enough for about 5,000 students to get the $8,000.The same bill also gives public school teachers a $6,000 raise.Why it matters: If vouchers don't cover the cost of private schools, it amounts to a taxpayer subsidy for schools that not all kids can afford to attend.Driving the news: An Axios analysis of nearly 40...
Colorado's public-option-styled insurance plan draws meager interest
Colorado's new government-mandated health insurance plan enrolled 25,000 people in its first year, the pick for about 1 in 10 people who shopped on the state's marketplace.Why it matters: The Colorado Option, as it's known, is a cornerstone effort by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers to lower health care costs, and how the plan fares is drawing national attention.Context: The state-governed insurance plans — which are required to offer certain benefits at a discounted price — were available to individuals and small groups shopping the online marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado.By the numbers: Of the 192,000 people who purchased...
Charted: Police employment declines
A new analysis by the Marshall Project shows that from 2020 to 2021, nearly 80% of cities saw a drop in the number of police officers and government employees. The big picture: The pandemic pushed Americans to leave crucial jobs — from sanitation workers to firefighters — leaving cities scrambling to fill those gaps.
Washington state might nix-single family zoning
Washington lawmakers want to see more housing built across the state — and that could mean getting rid of single-family zoning in cities such as Seattle.What's happening: A bill at the state Capitol would require cities with at least 6,000 residents to allow quadplex housing on all residential blocks, as well as buildings with six units — also known as sixplexes — in areas close to major transit stops.Why it matters: The state Department of Commerce estimates that the state needs to add about 1 million housing units by 2044 to keep up with population growth.To reach that goal, many...
What's next after federal judge dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
A federal judge dismissed suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, but he ruled that DeSantis violated Warren's free speech rights when he sent the prosecutor packing. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle, a Bill Clinton appointee, ruled Friday that he didn't...
Central Ohio's measles outbreak improving, not over
While it's still too soon to say Central Ohio's measles outbreak is over, the virus's spread significantly slowed in January.The latest: The most recently reported local case, the 85th of this outbreak, developed a rash on Dec. 24. What's happening: Columbus Public Health (CPH) officials believe greater awareness of the outbreak and a surge in MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations could be contributing to the decline, a spokesperson tells Axios. The health department administered 200 MMR shots last month, nearly double the rate of December clinics in recent years.What's next: To officially end an outbreak, two virus incubation periods, or 42 days, must pass after the last infected person developed a rash.That would make early February the earliest CPH could declare our local outbreak over — if no other cases are reported.Flashback: Ohio's last measles outbreak, among the Amish community northeast of Columbus, lasted four months and infected 383 people in 2014.
Utah Republicans target gender-affirming health care
A controversial bill that would prohibit gender-affirming health care and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for transgender children is moving quickly through the Utah Legislature.Details: SB 16, sponsored by Sen. Michael Kennedy (R-Alpine) would also ban surgical procedures for minors "for the purpose of effectuating a sex change."It would allow patients to sue providers for prescribing hormone therapy and puberty blockers.Kennedy said he's proposing the bill to allow for more research on the long-term effects of gender-affirming health care. Yes, but: Last year, the American Medical Association said the "government intrusion" into gender-affirming health care was "detrimental" to transgender...
Manchin on 2024 political ambitions: "Everything is on table"
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) was noncommital Sunday on whether he will seek re-election to the Senate in 2024. Why it matters: Republicans are already eyeing West Virginia as a top seat to flip to regain control of the chamber. One Republican, West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, already announced he is...
Home prices gains in Minneapolis lag the rest of the metro
Home prices in the city of Minneapolis did not rise as fast as they did in the broader metro in 2022.Why it matters: For years, urban home values have made strong gains, but the slowdown could be an indicator that the lure of city living is subsiding for some.Reality check: There's certainly not a housing crisis in the city — median sale prices still increased by 1.6% in 2022 and they are up 21% over the past five years, according to the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors' annual report.Yes, but: They're not keeping up with the metro as a whole....
Arkansas lawmakers seek to restrict drag shows, make abortion homicide
As we kick off the third week of the Legislature's session, here's a recap of happenings and bill movement at the state Capitol.Driving the news: Senate Bill 43, which seeks to classify drag shows as an adult-only business — effectively outlawing the performances on public property or where minors might be — made it out of committee Thursday, meaning it's a step closer to passage.What it means: Per the bill, a show must meet all three of the following criteria to be considered a "drag performance:"Performers exhibiting a gender identity othe1r than what's assigned at birth, using clothing, makeup or...
The Triangle's baby boom continues
The number of babies born in the Triangle continued to increase last year, according to data from WakeMed and UNC Health, two of the area's largest hospital systems.Why it matters: The region's growing economy is attracting more young families to the area, and, in turn, those young families are feeling confident enough in the area to raise their children here. "That's certainly a sign of growth and vitality in the Triangle area," Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of Carolina Population Center, told Axios in an email. "More rural parts of the state didn’t have an influx of new people and, in...
Biden takes bipartisan heat from lawmakers over latest classified docs
Democratic and Republican members of Congress alike on Sunday reproached President Biden over the discovery of yet another tranche of classified documents at his home in Delaware. Why it matters: Democrats' increasing willingness to publicly rebuke the president signals the White House's allies are treating the gradual trickle of classified...
Coons: After Biden, other officials likely searching for classified docs
In light of the discovery of additional classified documents in President Biden's home, many other senior and former elected officials are likely conducting personal searches for any documents they might have, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Driving the news: Justice Department investigators on Friday conducted a...
Illinois judge temporarily pauses state's new gun control ban
An Illinois judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday stopping the enforcement of the state's new assault weapons ban. Driving the news: The lawsuit, which lists some 800 Illinois residents as plaintiffs, argues that the ban of certain semiautomatic firearms is unconstitutional. The restraining order was requested by attorney Tom...
New online platform opens art opportunities for Arkansas youth
Local schools and a collection of arts organizations unveiled a new tool designed to smooth the process of collaborating, Sallie Zazal, director of learning and engagement at Walton Arts Center, told Axios.Why it matters: Local arts organizations in areas like theater and music can offer valuable arts education and enrichment opportunities for K-12 students, but personnel turnover and curriculum specifics can create challenges in working with area schools.Details: Walton Arts Center and Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) recently launched the Northwest Arkansas artlook, an online platform for users to see what programs are offered across schools, a directory...
