Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
Woman arrested on warrant in Westford
WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
Leroy Headley pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, sentenced to 20 years to life in prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Leroy Headley, the man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her South Burlington apartment in 2018, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder during a change of plea hearing on Friday morning in Burlington. Headley, 41, of Burlington, was sentenced to 20 years to...
Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill
UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison
Shawn Gero, 29, had been incarcerated at the St. Albans prison since December 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison.
Police looking for missing woman from Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
College Co-Ed Wanted in Connection with Chick-fil-A Crime
This is why we can't have nice things. While the Hudson Valley is still clamoring for a local Chick-fil-A to call their own, other New Yorkers are allegedly using the chicken chain to commit larceny. Have no fear, New Yorkers are on the case. Whether it's to seek justice for...
Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD — A 28-year-old man from Whiting was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 12:15 p.m. According to the report, Bradford Cram was traveling south prior to the crash. Cram went off the right side of...
Two injured during Cornwall crash
CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark
JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks
Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
