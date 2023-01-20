ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Westford

WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
WESTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
MONTGOMERY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon

SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
SHARON, VT
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newportdispatch.com

Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction

BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill

UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
UNDERHILL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for missing woman from Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
FERRISBURGH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A 28-year-old man from Whiting was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 12:15 p.m. According to the report, Bradford Cram was traveling south prior to the crash. Cram went off the right side of...
PITTSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during Cornwall crash

CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
CORNWALL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark

JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
JAY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks

Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY

