An emotional New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would not seek re-election and is resigning from office, noting—while choking back tears—that she no longer has the energy required to fill the role. “I decided to give myself a chance to really reflect if I had what was needed... I’d be doing a disservice to New Zealand if I continued,” she said of her decision, which she claimed she made over the past months. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.” Her final day...

4 DAYS AGO