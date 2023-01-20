Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Boost your home security with up to 42% off eufy cams and doorbells from Amazon
When you’re on holiday, worrying about break-ins back home is a surefire way to kill those chill vacay vibes. But with a slew of Amazon deals on eufy security systems and doorbell cams, now is a great time to bolster your home security for whatever trips are on the calendar this year — or anytime you’re away.
MySanAntonio
This self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum is at its lowest price ever on Amazon
The iRobot Roomba keeps upping its game when it comes to keeping interiors spanking clean, and the features of its newest models — voice activation and the ability to powerfully clean floors of the most stubborn stuff, like pet hair, just to name a couple — have all but made vacuuming obsolete for their lucky owners. If you’re not (yet) one of them, you can grab the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) for $799 — its lowest price yet — on Amazon right now.
MySanAntonio
Best deal on Amazon today: Get a $50 Gap gift card for $40
What with the rising cost of, well, everything these days, who can say no to an offer that keeps money in your pocket? Enter this Amazon Deal of the Day, which comes with an extra $10 to spend at Gap when you buy a $50 Gap gift card for $40 at Amazon.
Comments / 0