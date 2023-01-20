ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut

It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain

Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround

Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss

Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday

Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Sunday

Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton will miss both halves of the Suns' weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. In his absence, Bismack Biyombo figures to draw another start, while Jock Landale garners an increased role off the bench.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win

Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers

During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Playing Monday

Ekblad (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday against the Rangers. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time in Saturday's contest versus Minnesota. Fortunately, he won't miss any additional game action. Ekblad has generated seven goals, 20 points, 97 shots on net, 49 blocks and 34 hits in 37 games this campaign. He is projected to be back alongside Gustav Forsling on Florida's top defense pair Monday against New York.
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury

Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley mocks Damian Lillard's 'Dame Time' celebration during huge comeback win vs. Blazers

After the Los Angeles Lakers completed an enormous comeback to pull out a 121-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, Patrick Beverley had some fun at Damian Lillard's expense. While walking off the court, Beverley mocked Lillard's famed "Dame Time" celebration in which he taps on his wrist after making a clutch play.
LeBron James inches closer to becoming NBA's career scoring leader

Kareem-Abdul Jabbar had better enjoy these next few weeks as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, because LeBron James is drawing closer to the record every game. With 23 points in the Lakers' win over the Grizzlies on Friday, James, who is already just the second player to cross the 38,000-career-point barrier, is now just 261 points shy of standing alone.
Net positives: While everybody was watching Kevin Durant last summer, Brooklyn pulled off four heists

Despite all the stuff -- the 1-5 start, the coaching change, 11 games without Kyrie Irving, 11 games without Ben Simmons, four straight losses without Kevin Durant -- the Brooklyn Nets are 29-17, just one game back of the second-place Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings. On Jan. 9, when they announced Durant had sprained his MCL, they had the second-best record in the NBA and were within a game of the first-place Boston Celtics thanks to an 18-wins-in-20-games rampage featuring a predictably sizzling offense (fourth in the league before the injury, 119 points per 100 possessions in those 20 games) and a less predictably stingy defense (110.3 per 100 in that stretch, now seventh in the league). At full strength, or even close to it, Brooklyn is a championship contender.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Downplays hip issue

Brown tweaked his left hip in Saturday's 38-7 win over the Giants in the divisional round, but he told the Eagles training and coaching staffs that he'll be fine moving forward, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Because the Eagles raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead, Brown was...
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Struggles in divisional round

Aiyuk had two receptions (four targets) for 26 yards in Sunday's 19-12 playoff win over the Cowboys. Aiyuk turned in one of his worst statistical performances of the year, tying his season-low in receptions (two) while garnering his second-lowest target total (four). The 24-year-old has fallen out of favor in the playoffs with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey dominating recent box scores. That being said, Aiyuk still possesses the fantasy potential to warrant consideration in DFS formats for the upcoming NFC Championship Game against the Eagles next Sunday.

