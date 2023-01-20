Read full article on original website
RBB3
3d ago
Ever wonder why police don't release their names after a while?I am tried of this💩bc every knows South Sac is bad and people are going to be upset!
KCRA.com
Sacramento County Sheriff deputies on scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — A man has barricaded himself inside his home in Fair Oaks, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's office. Deputies confirm that a 39-year-old male subject is in his home on the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive in Fair Oaks. The man is wanted for an...
KCRA.com
Lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. As of 8:44 a.m., one lane had reopened. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to KCRA 3 crews on scene.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Citrus Heights Police confirm 2 people dead, 1 injured in crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people are dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Citrus Heights, according to police. Citrus Heights Police said the crash happened on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way around 7:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was in the middle lane of Auburn Boulevard when the driver of a speeding vehicle hit the pedestrian. That driver swerved into the traffic lane, and then they hit a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second car then crashed their vehicle into the brick barrier of a neighborhood facing Auburn Boulevard.
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. Drivers should still expect significant delays for the time being.
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
KCRA.com
Video shows speeding stolen SUV in Florin intersection that killed two Sacramento women
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Surveillance video from a convenience store and a homeowner put together the timeline of the violent series of events that ended with the deaths of two Sacramento women. The California Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old suspect carjacked a woman by knifepoint. Officers said while speeding...
All lanes on southbound I-5 closed near Sacramento International Airport after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — All lanes on southbound Interstate 5 are closed Monday after a big rig crash just after Metro Air Parkway, near Sacramento International Airport. California Highway Patrol said it is hoping to open 1 lane at around 7:30-8 a.m. The estimated time of reopening is 12 p.m., according to Caltrans.
KCRA.com
Sacramento community reacts after deadly Southern California shooting during Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year celebrations in Northern California took on a somber tone on Sunday following a deadly shooting Saturday night in Southern California. Many kept the 10 people killed amid a Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park in their thoughts. "When I heard of that, it's pretty nerve-racking, to...
Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
Road rage incident leads to shots fired, SWAT standoff in Stockton's Lincoln Village neighborhood
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two suspects in a road rage incident that led to shots fired, a crash and a multi-hour SWAT standoff that rocked Stockton's quiet Lincoln Village neighborhood are now in custody. On Friday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released details about the incident that happened on...
One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. – Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery One of the male […]
KCRA.com
Elk Grove's Asian community finds solidarity at Lunar New Year events in wake of Monterey Park shooting
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Lunar New Year events across California went on as scheduled Sunday, despite the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. Authorities said 10 people were shot and killed, and at least another 10 people were injured, after a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday night amid Lunar New Year festivities.
GV Wire
Coalinga Man Gets 15 Years to Life for Killing Vallejo Woman in DUI Crash
A drunk Coalinga man who killed a woman in a high-speed car crash on Highway 198 and then asked bystanders to light his cigarette was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Friday. Daniel Melgarejo’s state prison sentence follows his conviction for murder, driving under the influence causing...
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Update | Suspect in deadly South Sacramento board and care facility stabbing arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say they suspect 59-year-old Glen Doherty fatally stabbed a 59-year-old male victim. Both men were residents at the board and care facility on the 6300 Block of Orange Ave. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the facility just before 2 a.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
