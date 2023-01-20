Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Everything Brooke Shields reveals about her relationship with Michael Jackson in Pretty Baby
In the new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, the model and actress opens up like never before about her storied life and career. Lana Wilson's documentary provides a raw and honest look at one of the most famous, beautiful, controversial, and misunderstood...
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident
Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together
On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
Dakota Johnson Made a Armie Hammer Joke While Honoring Call Me By Your Name Director
Dakota Johnson, of the “That's not the truth, Ellen” Johnsons, has done it again. This time with a blisteringly spicy joke about Armie Hammer and those allegations. This is what I call using one’s nepo baby privileges for good. Presenting at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance,...
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Robin Wright Bonds With Daughter Dylan Penn, 31, On Outing After 2 Reunions With Ex Sean
Mother-daughter day! Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn were seen getting lunch and going for a stroll through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. The mom, 56, and daughter, 31, pair were all smiles as they were seen walking after spending some time at a nail salon together. They were all smiles as they got some quality time in.
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 6 Enters Production
It looks like the team behind Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is kicking things into high gear these days. After a long wait, the show's fifth season debuted stateside last fall, and now all eyes are on the IP's future. With a movie on the way, Ladybug and Cat Noir are staying busy behind the scenes, and it turns out part of their schedule is packed with season six.
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
All for laughs: The art of Carl Reiner
The National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, New York, is home to artifacts of TV comedy, such as Lucille Ball's polka-dotted frock from "I Love Lucy"; Jerry Seinfeld's ruffled shirt; and the curtains from "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." And now, it houses the Carl Reiner Department of Archives and Preservation.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death Confirmed
Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Entertainment Weekly actually got the report of "sudden cardiac dysfunction" this week. Back in October, the Emmy-winner had a medical emergency that resulted in the car crash that was reported at the time. He was 67 at the time of the crash. "Sudden cardiac dysfunction" doesn't mean anything but natural causes, specifically, arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. Fans from all over loved Jordan's work on Call Me Kat, Will & Grace, and American Horror Story. Over the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee native got a bunch of viewers through the days with his delightful clips about life inside.
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Latest Post Has Wolverine Fans VERY Excited
For a while, Marvel fans thought Hugh Jackman was done playing Wolverine after Logan was released in 2017, but it was announced back in September that the star would be donning the iconic claws once again in Deadpool 3. The actor will be joining his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, and the duo has promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Fans have a lot of hopes for Jackman's Wolverine return, and one thing they really want to see is him in the character's classic costume. The original ending of The Wolverine (2013) saw Jackman getting the costume, but it was cut from the film, and he's never been seen wearing it. Today, the actor shared a photo to his Instagram stories that has fans very excited about a potential classic costume appearance.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special Trailer Released by HBO Max
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and DC's Harley Quinn is celebrating as only she can. On Monday, HBO Max released the first trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, a standalone special continuing the antics of the popular animated series. Additionally, the trailer reveals that the special will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9th.
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'
Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
James Van Der Beek Recalls How Dawson's Creek 'Changed My Life' on Show's 25th Anniversary
"There was life before becoming famous…and life after," the actor wrote of his star-making role, as he celebrated the WB teen soap's milestone James Van Der Beek is reminiscing about the creek. The Dawson's Creek star, 45, reflected on his star-making role in the hit WB teen soap as he celebrated the show's 25th anniversary on Friday. He posted an image of himself portraying Dawson Leary, along with a heartfelt tribute. "Twenty-five years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day…instantly," he stated. "It was the culmination of...
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler & Questlove Set New Projects at Hulu's Onyx Collective
Hulu's Onyx Collective, which primarily consists of projects from creators of colour and other underrepresented groups, has announced a pair of new series from producers including Black Panther and Creed helmer Ryan Coogler and The Roots veteran Questlove, who has a long relationship with NBC, Hulu's minority owners. Coogler's project is Anthem, a documentary about "The Star-Spangled Banner," while Questlove's, also a documentary, will be about musician Sly Stone. Questlove himself will direct the documentary, characterized as a follow-up to his directorial debut Summer of Soul, which will examine the legacy of Sly and the Family Stone.
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
