Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach leaders weigh future of pop-up businesses during bike events

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — From parking in front yards to more red tape for businesses, big changes could be coming to Bike Week and Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

City leaders have been going back and forth about plans for the past couple of weeks. Now, they want input from residents and businesses.

The most hot-button topic seems to be businesses that are only open a few weeks out of the year for events like Bike Week that are now empty. But come March, it will be filled with merchandise and customers.

But year-round residents say they don’t think that’s right.

“They make the money and leave with it, and of course, the building stays empty,” said Johnny Sanchez, owner of John’s Rock N Ride since 1980.

For now, the pop-up vendors must meet fire codes and a few safety standards.

If commissioners vote to approve the changes, they’ll have to be code-compliant regardless of when they’re open.

Residents said all the empty storefronts keep tourists from walking down the street because they think everything is closed.

Another new set of rules could change the master plan map for the event. Right now, the map still includes areas along International Speedway Boulevard, Beach Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard – all spots the city said haven’t been used for legitimate Bike Week events in years.

The city is encouraging businesses and neighbors to share ideas at next month’s commission meeting.

