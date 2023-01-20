Read full article on original website
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
BBC
Juventus 3-3 Atalanta: Juve fight back to claim battling draw
Juventus fought back to draw with Atalanta in their first match since they were docked 15 points for transfer irregularities. Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta an early lead, but Juve hit back to lead at the break through Angel di Maria's penalty and Arkadiusz Milik's volley. Joakim Maehle equalised after a...
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
SB Nation
Milner On Chelsea Draw: “We Could Have Made It Easier For Ourselves”
Given the form of both Liverpool and Chelsea heading into yesterday’s meeting at Anfield, the match went about as one would expect. The play was sloppy and the chances created were largely due to errors and defensive frailty rather than attacking brilliance. Ultimately, neither team was helped very much by taking a single point.
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
Report: James Milner 'Pushing To Start' For Liverpool Against Chelsea
The 37-year-old returned to action after a hamstring injury against Wolves in midweek.
West Ham 2-0 Everton and other battles: football clockwatch – as it happened
Keep up with all the action on another busy Saturday of football, with Tim de Lisle
West Ham beats Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard
LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
CBS Sports
Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
SB Nation
Everton Women 3-0 West Ham United: FA WSL Match report
A stunning Aggie Beever-Jones strike - her first in the WSL top flight - superbly capped off a fine display by Everton Women against West Ham United. The Chelsea loanee’s second-half effort followed first-half goals from Karen Holmgaard and Megan Finnigan, as the Blues made it three straight league wins for the first time since October 2020.
