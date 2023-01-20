ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, UT

Mobile home residents frustrated as deadline to move approaches

By Darienne DeBrule
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVMvS_0kKlcdRH00

Jason Williams has lived in Lesley's Mobile Home Park for 22 years, his mother lived here before that. He says he knew the evictions were coming but it doesn't make it any easier.

"They wanted their nice apartments here instead of a trailer park," Williams said.

Riverdale City says the park was rezoned out of concern for the health and safety of the residents in the park and the surrounding communities, but residents believe it was planned degradation by the owners to make a rezone more appealing.

Rosemary, another longtime resident, says the park used to be beautiful, but ever since the new ownership the conditions have decreased.

"I've worked with them from day one trying to get code enforcement out here, I like to call it planned degradation where the investors of the property allow everything, they allow people to move in, they didn't do background checks, they were allowing motor homes in here from the 1960s so that it would fall apart," Williams said.

I reached out to Lesley's Mobile Home Park for comment on the conditions of the park.

Even with his own housing influx, Williams is still helping neighbors like Rosemary find housing resources.

"I feel really bad we have nowhere to go," Rosemary said.

Williams says he mostly helps people get into subsidized housing which he says is a "blessing for some, but horrible for most".

Riverdale City says they hope to work with the developers to make some of the housing that replaces the park affordable for moderate incomes, but residents say that will still be out of their price range.

"None of us can afford that. I've had years of child support and responsibilities, I have great credit, I could go buy anything I want, but I can't afford it," Williams said.

"I'm on disability, retirement, and I don't have enough money to go anywhere, I've been looking, but they want over 1,000 something dollars, I might as well just go with the homeless," Rosemary said.

As far as Williams' future plans are concerned, he hopes he can find a mover to help him relocate at a reasonable cost.

"I found a place to move my trailer, but to get people to move my trailer is more expensive than I thought moving it twelve miles is $9,000," Williams said.

Residents of Lesley's Mobile Home Park will be forced to move or vacate the property by May 31st.

Comments / 6

DoBE
3d ago

Whatever happened, it’s nothing but a dangerous dump now. Riverdale should take a lot of the blame, but hey, look at all the new property taxes the apartments will bring in.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingsaltlake.com

Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project

New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A deal for mobile home owners in Riverdale, if they leave quickly

RIVERDALE, Utah — People living at a Riverdale mobile home park could be well compensated if they move out early. But they’ll need to move quickly. Lesley’s Mobile Home park at 671 West 4400 South in Riverdale is closing, and the owner has given residents until the end of May 2023 to move out. But, if residents can move out by March 1, the owner has offered to give them $1,500.
RIVERDALE, UT
ksl.com

Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Popular Utah SEO company continues to grow with acquisitions

This story is sponsored by SEO Werkz. In today's digital age, it's not enough to simply start a business and expect customers to find it. That's why digital marketing firms have exploded in growth out of the need to provide SEO (search engine optimization) and other key strategies for businesses. From this niche market, local company SEO Werkz has emerged as a leader in the field.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy