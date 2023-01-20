ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Three arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lenoir County

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6aE4_0kKlccYY00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday.

Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South with unspecified secured bonds.

Jones was arrested and charged with:

  • One count of Level II trafficking opioids
  • One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Newcome was arrested and charged with

  • One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • One count of felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance
  • One count of possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Jones was arrested and charged with one count of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Officials said law enforcement, including the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the LCSO SRT team and the Kinston Police Department SWAT unit executed a search warrant at the home in Kinston. The warrant was issued pursuant to arresting Jones on multiple felony processes for narcotics and firearms violations.

During the searc, officials found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Jones was arrested at the home after he was found to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Newcome and Jones were also inside the home, which led to a second search warrant was issued. Officials found fentanyl, methamphetamine, Schedule IV controlled substances and a gun. It was also determined that controlled substances were being distributed from the home.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 4

Related
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

Clinton police four-month drug crackdown leads to dozens of charges

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department announced they have completed a four-month drug operation. Police said the operation resulted in 11 arrests and 44 drug charges. As of Sunday, the following individuals were arrested:. Worlie Spearman, 31– three counts of trafficking opiates ($50,000 bond) Alonza Vann,...
CLINTON, NC
wcti12.com

Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Local group grows the arts in Bertie County. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Craven County felony drug arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston officer receives award for bravery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery. Sgt. Andrew Willis stepped in between an armed suspect and a 4-year-old while making an arrest. He stopped a potential hostage situation. Willis was given the Medal of Valor for putting the safety of others before his own. During the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Probationer charged with illegal drugs while at probation office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern. Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. man facing drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers executed a search warrant on his Ernul home Wednesday. Walter Green Sr., 49, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston man sentenced to nine years in prison after drug conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been sentenced after he pled guilty to drug charges back in November of 2022. Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. He pled guilty to the charges on […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras. Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues. The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy