chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker

Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
msn.com

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"

Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq

RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
investing.com

Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th...
chatsports.com

'He just doesn't beat ANYONE': Rio Ferdinand says Man United winger Antony lacks the 'power' to get past players after poor display in defeat at Arsenal - and insists Bukayo Saka 'scared' Luke Shaw

Rio Ferdinand has slammed winger Antony for his performance in Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, claiming he 'can't beat anyone' on the ball. The 22-year-old was largely ineffective once again for his new side and was substituted in the second half after failing to have an impact on the game.
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Yardbarker

Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham

Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Yardbarker

Cassano defends Juventus over 15-points penalty

Antonio Cassano has defended Juventus after the Bianconeri were given a 15-point deduction as a penalty for financial irregularities. Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the largest in Italy, which means they could make some financial decisions that other Serie A sides cannot. However,...

