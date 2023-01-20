Read full article on original website
Brazilian footballer Danny Alves arrested for rape, Spanish woman alleges she won Tokyo Olympics gold
Brazil's Tokyo Olympics gold-winning captain Danny Alves has been arrested in a rape case. He was arrested in Spain on Friday. Alves, 39, has been accused of rape by a Spanish woman. The alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves will now be presented before a judge, who will decide on the charges.
History Made As Referee Shows WHITE Card During Benfica Vs Sporting Lisbon
Yellow and red cards have been used to punish players for decades but the Portuguese soccer federation recently introduced a white card to give referees the option to reward acts of fair play.
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"
Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq
RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
Factbox-Soccer-What next for Juventus after 15-point penalty?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Juventus (JUVE.MI) have been hit with a 15-point penalty over their transfer dealings, leaving the most successful club in Serie A history facing a struggle to qualify for next season's European competitions.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Juventus deducted 15 POINTS by Italian court after investigation into the club's transfer dealings
Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian football court investigating its transfer dealings, the national football federation (FIGC) said on Friday. With 20 games left to play in this season, Juventus were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points...
Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th...
'He just doesn't beat ANYONE': Rio Ferdinand says Man United winger Antony lacks the 'power' to get past players after poor display in defeat at Arsenal - and insists Bukayo Saka 'scared' Luke Shaw
Rio Ferdinand has slammed winger Antony for his performance in Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, claiming he 'can't beat anyone' on the ball. The 22-year-old was largely ineffective once again for his new side and was substituted in the second half after failing to have an impact on the game.
Exclusive: Chelsea and Barcelona clubs to “watch” towards the end of the transfer window
Chelsea and Barcelona could both be clubs to watch in the final week of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside. The Blues could be about to let Hakim Ziyech leave, with Roma and Everton among the clubs...
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Arsenal take charge of title race, Juventus are in trouble, Mudryk stars in dull Liverpool-Chelsea draw, more
Arsenal laid down a title marker, the problems are just beginning for Juventus, and Liverpool-Chelsea was bad. Here's what you missed this weekend.
Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham
Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Cassano defends Juventus over 15-points penalty
Antonio Cassano has defended Juventus after the Bianconeri were given a 15-point deduction as a penalty for financial irregularities. Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the largest in Italy, which means they could make some financial decisions that other Serie A sides cannot. However,...
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
