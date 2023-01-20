ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Giants signal they prioritize Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley as free agency looms for both

After an unexpected postseason run came crashing down with an emphatic thud, the New York Giants have some decisions to make — most notably at quarterback and running back. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have each reached the end of their rookie contracts. Barring new deals or the franchise tag, the former first-round picks will become free agents when the league calendar rolls over to the 2023 season on March 15. The Giants would presumably like to avoid reaching that point with both.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Request Interview with Saints Coach

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Vikings expanded their search for their next defensive coordinator. After extending a request to the Pittsburgh Steelers for an interview with Brian Flores, and now, the Vikings request an interview with New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The Vikings are on the search for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report

As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023?

Much of the speculation surrounding Sean Payton has been where he will coach in 2023. Perhaps another question is whether he will coach at all. In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested there is a real chance that Payton passes on all open coaching jobs and opts... The post Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network reports multiple teams willing to trade a first round pick for Sean Payton

We have inferred this much already, but it’s good to have it out in public. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that each of the teams meeting with Sean Payton are willing to trade a first round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the Super Bowl-winning head coach — the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have each interviewed Payton already, while the Carolina Panthers rescheduled their sit-down following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emmanuel Sanders isn't so sure that the Broncos need to trade for Sean Payton

Here’s an interesting take from a former New Orleans Saints player. Emmanuel Sanders retired from the NFL to take a turn to the media last year, but he remains committed to his hometown Denver Broncos team — the squad he won a Super Bowl ring with, in the city where he and his family live. So Sanders is paying rapt attention to the ongoing Sean Payton sweepstakes, in which his Broncos have been big players.
DENVER, CO

