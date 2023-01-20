Read full article on original website
Lynn Mahoney
9h ago
I'm so tired of hearing it's what the American people want, concerned about, requesting, want to know and on and on, STOP using the "American People" as your scapegoat for everything! The American People want to know, what the hell have you and your son and crooks done to our country and why, that's what the American people want, now answer that question!
Reply
3
123lletsgo
1d ago
Good it's about time Americans wake up and see through the Bidens shady games that only hurts u @ me...
Reply
6
Jesus Gabriel Meraz
14h ago
They have already asked Trump, we are now asking Brandon who said he would be the most transparent president yet here we are....
Reply
3
Related
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs
Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years
President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight
In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Pelosi won't speculate whether Trump could be charged after Biden doc scandal
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to speculate whether former President Donald Trump could be charged with a crime given the mishandling of classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
msn.com
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Comments / 9