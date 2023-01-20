ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments

Lynn Mahoney
9h ago

I'm so tired of hearing it's what the American people want, concerned about, requesting, want to know and on and on, STOP using the "American People" as your scapegoat for everything! The American People want to know, what the hell have you and your son and crooks done to our country and why, that's what the American people want, now answer that question!

123lletsgo
1d ago

Good it's about time Americans wake up and see through the Bidens shady games that only hurts u @ me...

Jesus Gabriel Meraz
14h ago

They have already asked Trump, we are now asking Brandon who said he would be the most transparent president yet here we are....

Related
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...

