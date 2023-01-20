ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: One killed in officer-involved shooting during drug deal bust in Oceanway area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after a drug deal bust that occurred at Drury Lane and North Main St. Thursday afternoon.

JSO reported that at around 5:50 p.m., officers were conducting surveillance on a known drug dealer in the parking lot of the 13200 block of North Main St. The dealer was reportedly the passenger in the vehicle.

After observing multiple drug transactions, narcotics detectives performed a block on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot.

JSO stated that while fleeing the scene on foot, detectives wearing tactical vests said the suspect had a large knife in his hand.

Detectives then gave a suspect direct command to drop the knife multiple times, with the suspect, not listening, who turned toward them.

This action resulted in two detectives firing both their issued weapons at the individual striking him multiple times. Detectives then reportedly gave him first-aid at the scene.

Rescue later transported the shot suspect to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The known drug dealer in the vehicle was later located and taken into custody without incident.

While investigating the vehicle, Detectives located an 8-year-old boy who was removed from the scene unharmed and released to his family members.

Cold case detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation with crime scene detectives.

Both detectives are on administrative leave, which is customary to do in their department after an incident.

The State Attorney’s Office is also on the scene conducting its own independent investigation.

This marks the first Officer-involved shooting in the year 2023.

In 2022, 14 Officer-involved shootings were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

Comments / 16

Terrine Bass
3d ago

Turning in your direction with a knife is not a justifiable reason to murder, a knife is only a deadly weapon within striking distance. I'm guessing as usual officer safety before citizen safety. It was a high of 77° which means no bulky clothes or sweat shirts, how about deploying a tazer, oh let me guess, these jerks are not equipped with tasers.

Reply(2)
8
Adrian Smith
3d ago

and you really want us to believe this yea right he had time to grab a knife B's I'll believe it when I see footage of the video can't be found

Reply(1)
6
Saltine
2d ago

Play silly games, win silly prizes. If you choose to be in the illegal drug world, that is an unfortunate consequence. Dirty Duval's finest drug dealers.

Reply
2
 

