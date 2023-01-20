JSO: One killed in officer-involved shooting during drug deal bust in Oceanway area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after a drug deal bust that occurred at Drury Lane and North Main St. Thursday afternoon.

JSO reported that at around 5:50 p.m., officers were conducting surveillance on a known drug dealer in the parking lot of the 13200 block of North Main St. The dealer was reportedly the passenger in the vehicle.

After observing multiple drug transactions, narcotics detectives performed a block on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot.

JSO stated that while fleeing the scene on foot, detectives wearing tactical vests said the suspect had a large knife in his hand.

Detectives then gave a suspect direct command to drop the knife multiple times, with the suspect, not listening, who turned toward them.

This action resulted in two detectives firing both their issued weapons at the individual striking him multiple times. Detectives then reportedly gave him first-aid at the scene.

Rescue later transported the shot suspect to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The known drug dealer in the vehicle was later located and taken into custody without incident.

While investigating the vehicle, Detectives located an 8-year-old boy who was removed from the scene unharmed and released to his family members.

Cold case detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation with crime scene detectives.

Both detectives are on administrative leave, which is customary to do in their department after an incident.

The State Attorney’s Office is also on the scene conducting its own independent investigation.

This marks the first Officer-involved shooting in the year 2023.

In 2022, 14 Officer-involved shootings were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

