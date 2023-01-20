“I don’t recognise my team” – Guardiola slams Man City players and walks out of weird post-match interview

There weren’t a lot of positives to build on for either of these teams before kickoff. West Ham had not won in their last four home matches and hadn’t even scored in their last two. They had scored an average of 0.8 goals per game which was tied for 17th.........with Everton. The Toffees haven’t won a match in the last five games and haven’t kept a clean sheet in six matches. Most concerning, in those five games, Everton lost to both Wolves and Southampton who were both sitting in 20th place when the game was played.

2 DAYS AGO