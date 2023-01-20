“I don’t recognise my team” – Guardiola slams Man City players and walks out of weird post-match interview

Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Match Recap & Reaction | Hapless once again
There weren’t a lot of positives to build on for either of these teams before kickoff. West Ham had not won in their last four home matches and hadn’t even scored in their last two. They had scored an average of 0.8 goals per game which was tied for 17th.........with Everton. The Toffees haven’t won a match in the last five games and haven’t kept a clean sheet in six matches. Most concerning, in those five games, Everton lost to both Wolves and Southampton who were both sitting in 20th place when the game was played.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday. But Eddie Howe’s team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Malo Gusto
Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto from Lyon as they look to sign a right-back in January.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers. Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.
Report: Manchester City Have Completed The Signing Of Maximo Perrone
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have signed Maximo Perrone from Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield.
Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job
Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
CBS Sports
How to watch Juventus vs. Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Serie A game
Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+. Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. What to Know. Juventus and Atalanta are even-steven against one another since October of 2017, but likely...
SB Nation
Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process
Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
Australia seek improvement despite opening Quad series win over England
Australia opened the defence of their Quad Series title with a “messy” comeback victory over old rivals England – and a warning from their captain in South Africa that they have got huge room for improvement. The Diamonds hit back after a dismal start, rallying to win...
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
