CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Playing Monday
Ekblad (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday against the Rangers. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time in Saturday's contest versus Minnesota. Fortunately, he won't miss any additional game action. Ekblad has generated seven goals, 20 points, 97 shots on net, 49 blocks and 34 hits in 37 games this campaign. He is projected to be back alongside Gustav Forsling on Florida's top defense pair Monday against New York.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Scores lone goal on power play
Kessel scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes. Kessel capitalized on his only shot in the game, and his goal was all the Golden Knights could put past Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. The 35-year-old winger has shown some improvement with five points through nine games in January. Kessel remains in a bottom-six role, and he hasn't been able to make up for that with an outsized performance on the power play, where he's earned six of his 19 points through 48 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
