Kessel scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes. Kessel capitalized on his only shot in the game, and his goal was all the Golden Knights could put past Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. The 35-year-old winger has shown some improvement with five points through nine games in January. Kessel remains in a bottom-six role, and he hasn't been able to make up for that with an outsized performance on the power play, where he's earned six of his 19 points through 48 contests overall.

17 HOURS AGO