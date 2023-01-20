Read full article on original website
Four largest U.S. cities are led by Black mayors for first time
For the first time in U.S. history, the four biggest and most diverse cities in the country are led by Black mayors. Michelle Miller sat down with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who collectively lead a population of nearly 20 million. The mayors spoke about the greatest challenges they face and reflected on what this history-making moment means to them.
Mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, leaves a large Asian-American community on edge
Monterey Park, California, has been dubbed "the nation's first suburban Chinatown." Now a mass shooting in the midst of a joyful, hopeful Lunar New Year festival has left the large Asian-American community on edge. Adam Yamaguchi reports.
Death toll from mass shooting at California dance hall rises to 11
The death toll in last weekend's shooting in Monterey Park, California, rose to 11 on Monday, officials announced. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said in a statement one of the four victims taken to LA County-USC Medical Center for treatment has died. One of the wounded patients...
Monterey Park community reels after mass shooting
CBS Reports correspondent Adam Yamaguchi joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil from Monterey Park, California, to share how community members are coping after the deadly mass shooting that took place over the weekend.
WNBA star Dearica Hamby claims Aces "bullied" and "manipulated" her after team learned she was pregnant
The WNBA players' union said Saturday it will review Dearica Hamby's complaints about Las Vegas management after the Aces traded the two-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Sparks. In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old Hamby said the Aces attacked her character and work ethic. "Being traded is a part of...
"I'll never be able to feel safe here again": Dance studio shooting rocks Monterey Park residents
Monterey Park, California, residents are in disbelief and grappling with immense sadness after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio Saturday night as people were celebrating the Lunar New Year. "I feel this sense of great loss about the home that I always...
Rep. Judy Chu calls for tighter gun laws after Monterey Park shooting: "Protect America. Protect your fellow neighbors."
Rep. Judy Chu, who represents Monterey Park, California, said she couldn't believe the extent of the violence when she heard of Saturday's massacre at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio — "one of the worst mass shootings in L.A. County." Chu, who is a former mayor of the California city...
Los Angeles area mass shooting: 10 dead; Gunman may have tried to enter second dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
Eye Opener: 10 people killed at Lunar New Year celebration
Ten people are killed in a shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. Also, more documents marked classified are found in a search of President Biden's Delaware home. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Monterey Park mayor on "devastating, tragic" mass shooting: "We all have questions"
Henry Lo, the mayor of Monterey Park, California, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss how his community is coping with the mass shooting that killed 10 people and left 10 others injured. He also shares more about the ongoing investigation.
"Just so heartbreaking": Rep. Judy Chu on Monterey Park mass shooting and gun law loopholes
Congresswoman Judy Chu represents California's 28th District, home to Monterey Park, where 10 people were shot and killed inside a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. She joins CBS News to talk about how her community is responding and what she hopes can be done to stop gun violence.
Police seek motive in Monterey Park mass shooting
Ten people were killed in a shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The shooting happened as people were ringing in the Lunar New Year. David Begnaud speaks to California Rep. Judy Chu about the impact the tragic event has on the community.
California shooting victims range in age from 50s to 70s, authorities say
CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano from Monterey Park, California, to discuss the latest on the deadly mass shooting that happened in the city over the weekend.
Investigators search for answers after mass shooting kills10 in Monterey Park, California
Members of the community of Monterey Park, California, are mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others inside a dance studio during Lunar New Year celebrations. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins us with an update on the many questions investigators are still trying to answer.
Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified
The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
After California shooting, former FBI official discusses what investigators may be looking for
Josh Skule, a former FBI official and the president of Bow Wave, joined Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss what authorities look for in a mass shooting investigation after a gunman killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend.
After deadly California shooting, police search for gunman's motive in Monterey Park attack
Police are searching for a motive after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a ballroom dance studio Saturday night. The victims were celebrating the Lunar New Year. CBS News correspondent Nichelle Medina joined "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Man shot to death in Norwalk
A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. "Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, a...
