For the first time in U.S. history, the four biggest and most diverse cities in the country are led by Black mayors. Michelle Miller sat down with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who collectively lead a population of nearly 20 million. The mayors spoke about the greatest challenges they face and reflected on what this history-making moment means to them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO