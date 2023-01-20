ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four largest U.S. cities are led by Black mayors for first time

For the first time in U.S. history, the four biggest and most diverse cities in the country are led by Black mayors. Michelle Miller sat down with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who collectively lead a population of nearly 20 million. The mayors spoke about the greatest challenges they face and reflected on what this history-making moment means to them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified

The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Man shot to death in Norwalk

A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. "Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, a...
NORWALK, CA
