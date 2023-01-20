ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

EWEB forecasting electricity demand in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — In mid-December, the Eugene Water and Electric Board released its 2022 integrated resource plan, forecasting Eugene's electricity needs over the next few years and what resources will be needed to meet the demand. Within the plan, EWEB predicts a substantial increase in energy demand over the...
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
GasBuddy: Eugene, national gas prices creeping back up

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy released its weekly gas price update Monday, showing average gas prices in Eugene have risen 7 cents per gallon since the previous week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. Despite the rise, prices in Eugene are still 13.7 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
Behind season-high 13 3-pointers, Oregon State dominates Cal

After showing some promise in losses to the Arizona schools, the Oregon State men laid an egg against Stanford in a 67-46 loss. The Beavers finished with 17 turnovers and just six assists. But they responded against 3-16 Cal. The Beavers made a season-high 13 three-pointers and shot 54% from...
Oregon men's basketball suffers ugly loss to Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — It's hard to say that talent has been the issue for the University of Oregon men's basketball team. Their size and skill were on full display in a win over No. 11 Arizona last week. Rather, it's been inconsistency that's kept them in the middle of...
