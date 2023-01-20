Read full article on original website
David Crosby Once Slammed Punk Rock Music As “All Dumb Stuff”
As a member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby was a formative part of music history. Multiple genres – even the seemingly unrelated – have built on one another, like many musical styling tracing their roots back to blues. But Crosby had a very unfavorable about punk rock, which he saw as useless to the artistic medium.
Love, betrayal and "Getting Smarter": The story behind Barbara Feldon's rise to fame as Agent 99
You know her as Agent 99, the sophisticated, velvet-tongued superspy from "Get Smart." But long before actress Barbara Feldon landed that plum role in Mel Brooks and Buck Henry's classic TV series, she was an aspiring model and dancer, fresh out of Pittsburgh. And in her latest book "Getting Smarter," Feldon shares the incredible story behind her rise to fame — a cautionary tale on one hand, and a remarkable narrative about love and perseverance on the other.
Drake Had To Stop His Concert In New York City After A Fan Fell From The Balcony
Drake's show had to be put on hold for 15 minutes while the man was treated.
