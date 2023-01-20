Analyzing the Current Issues & State Bills Targeting the Transgender Community. Plus, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on her Goals for the new Legislative Session

Read full article on original website
Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature
A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
blackchronicle.com
Texas’ first Muslim representative in Texas House gets to work
EULESS, Texas — When voters selected their representatives to the Texas House final November, they made historical past by sending just a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is amongst them. The Democrat from Euless is without doubt one of the first two Muslim...
KSAT 12
In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Florida's AP African American studies ban should raise alarm elsewhere, lawmaker says
Florida's education department has blocked a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies, calling it a form of political indoctrination and a violation of state law. The College Board has been developing the class for more than a decade and is currently piloting it at 60 schools across...
iheart.com
Texas GOP Plans To Act Against Prosecutors Who Refuse To Enforce The Law
Texas Republicans are pledging to lean on prosecutors who refuse to enforce certain laws in the state. Identical bills proposed in the House and Senate would empower state Attorney General Ken Paxton to take civil action against prosecutors who won't enforce the law against any given criminal offense. The law would allow Paxton to pursue fines and to seek to remove the prosecutor from office, but he wouldn't be authorized to pursue criminal action. Five Texas district attorneys pledged last year to not prosecute the state's ban on abortion.
blackchronicle.com
Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas’ State Board of Education | Texas News | San Antonio
Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands. UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for his or her weekly newsletter, or comply...
fox7austin.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term. We know Texas has a record surplus and a lot of the focus has been on property tax relief, but in his inaugural address, Gov. Greg Abbott gave a preview of what other priorities he has for this legislative session.
Thousands Of Texas Children On Medicaid May Lose Coverage If Lawmakers Don’t Act Soon
A 2020 federal pandemic public health emergency rule (PHE) that prevented Texas residents from being dropped from Medicaid will expire this April, and unless the state Legislature obtains temporary waivers to pursue strategies to support those residents affected, the going could get rough for Texans if their coverage lapses. And...
State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions of available funds on the table
In his inauguration speech, Abbott touted Texas' pro-business stance and unveiled some plans for the state's largest budget surplus in Texas history.
blackchronicle.com
Texas Environmentalists Look to EPA for Action on Methane, Saying State Agencies Have ‘Failed Us’
The Environmental Protection Agency acquired an earful from Texans final week. In a marathon three-day public listening to, shut to 300 folks throughout the nation gave feedback on the company’s supplemental proposal to scale back methane in oil and pure fuel operations. Many referred to as in from Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and different oil and gas-producing states that drive U.S. methane emissions.
News Channel 25
Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
MySanAntonio
Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says
A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Some enrollees for Texas Medicaid health insurance will be ineligible for coverage under new rules
A federal public health emergency rule put in place during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 that prevented Texas residents from being dropped from Medicaid will expire in April. About 1.6 million Texans joined the state Medicaid program during the pandemic. This increased enrollment to more than 5 million....
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
tpr.org
Fronteras: The push for more truthful conversations about the state-sanctioned racial violence by the Texas Rangers
Historical marker commemorating the Porvenir Massacre of 1918, where the Texas Rangers killed 15 men and boys in the Texas border town. Content warning: The second and third photos in the gallery above depict violence against Mexicans photographed in the early 20th Century. Some viewers may find the photo unsettling.
abc17news.com
Texas schools cancel author Emma Straub’s visit due to social media posts
Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.
Rep. Doggett urges Central Texans to file income taxes with local organization
Rep. Lloyd Doggett was at Foundation Community's 2023 tax season conference Wednesday and urged Central Texans to file with free help to ensure they claim all the tax credits they are eligible for- like the earned income tax credit.
Click2Houston.com
Local officials speak out against ‘racist’ bill banning citizens, businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia from purchasing land in Texas
HOUSTON – Many officials are speaking out against the recently filed Texas Senate Bill 147, which would prohibit citizens and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land within the state of Texas. The bill was filed on Nov. 14, 2022, by Republican State Senator...
