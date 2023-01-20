ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Analyzing the Current Issues & State Bills Targeting the Transgender Community. Plus, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on her Goals for the new Legislative Session

By Garrett Bohlmann
Austin Monitor

Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature

A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas’ first Muslim representative in Texas House gets to work

EULESS, Texas — When voters selected their representatives to the Texas House final November, they made historical past by sending just a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is amongst them. The Democrat from Euless is without doubt one of the first two Muslim...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas GOP Plans To Act Against Prosecutors Who Refuse To Enforce The Law

Texas Republicans are pledging to lean on prosecutors who refuse to enforce certain laws in the state. Identical bills proposed in the House and Senate would empower state Attorney General Ken Paxton to take civil action against prosecutors who won't enforce the law against any given criminal offense. The law would allow Paxton to pursue fines and to seek to remove the prosecutor from office, but he wouldn't be authorized to pursue criminal action. Five Texas district attorneys pledged last year to not prosecute the state's ban on abortion.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas’ State Board of Education | Texas News | San Antonio

Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands. UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for his or her weekly newsletter, or comply...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Texas Environmentalists Look to EPA for Action on Methane, Saying State Agencies Have ‘Failed Us’

The Environmental Protection Agency acquired an earful from Texans final week. In a marathon three-day public listening to, shut to 300 folks throughout the nation gave feedback on the company’s supplemental proposal to scale back methane in oil and pure fuel operations. Many referred to as in from Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and different oil and gas-producing states that drive U.S. methane emissions.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says

A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
abc17news.com

Texas schools cancel author Emma Straub’s visit due to social media posts

Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.
HOUSTON, TX

