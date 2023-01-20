ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks announce roster moves, place Tyler Johnson on IR

The Blackhawks announced several roster moves on Monday ahead of their three-game road trip before the bye week and NHL All-Star Break:. Tyler Johnson (left ankle) has been placed on injured reserve. Forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos have been recalled from the AHL. Defenseman Isaak Phillips has been...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Records for points, goals, assists in an NHL game

Scoring three goals in a hockey game is rare enough that it gets its own nickname. Anything beyond that, and you just have to tip your hat. From a seven-goal game to a 10-point performance, there are some outlandish NHL records. Wayne Gretzky is known as the NHL’s preeminent scorer, but even he couldn’t catch up to a couple of lesser-known skaters in some categories.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Kane, Toews decisions to come 'mid-February'

A new report on the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews future came to the surface during the Blackhawks' impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on the road, which resulted in 5-3. “This conversation goes back six or seven months,” Sportsnet's Jeff Marek said on Hockey Night in Canada. “Both these players hold no-move clauses and I think everyone involved thought we’d get a better snapshot of who’s in, who’s out, who’s a contender, where can these guys go but, with so many teams in contention and injuries always a factor, it doesn’t sound as if Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are in any position to make a decision until mid-February."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy