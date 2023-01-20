ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brazilian drag performer speaks about Santos connection

By Henry Rosoff, Geovany Dias Silva
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJOIJ_0kKlY0n700

NEW YORK (PIX11) — U.S. Rep. George Santos responded Thursday to several of the claims being made about his life before Congress.

Santos denied stealing money that was supposed to save the life of a dog, and he also said he was not the Brazilian drag artist known as “Kitara.”

PIX11 News spoke with Eula Rochard from Brazil about Santos’ past. Rochard held up a newspaper and a picture as proof Santos did appear in drag in 2008.

Rochard said Santos went by the name Anthony at the time and appeared in drag under the stage name “Kitara.”

NY’s 2nd legal marijuana dispensary days from opening in Manhattan

“Let me make something very clear,” he said. “I work as a drag queen since 1984. I am known in my city, my state and in parts of Brazil, and Anthony was new. He knew about me and started to go to my home because he used to live in Niteroi.”

Santos denied the account, tweeting that it’s “categorically false” and a distraction.

The Long Island and Queens Republican has positioned himself as a conservative, voicing support for Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Drag story hour in libraries is a frequent target of conservatives. However, whether or not Santos dressed in drag more than a decade ago may be the least of his current concerns.

READ: Full list of license plates rejected by the New York DMV in 2022

Richard Osthoff, a military veteran from New Jersey, has been claiming Santos took $3,000 from a GoFundMe fundraiser that was supposed to help his dying dog. Santos denies this claim as well, calling the accusation “insane and shocking.”

The problem with the Santos denials is he already admitted to lying about some things and is accuse of lying about even more — from working for Goldman Sachs — to being a volleyball star and Baruch College — to his mother perishing on 9/11 — to his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust .

Finally, questions remain about where Santos’ recent wealth wealth came from and how it was used to fund his campaign.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
PIX11

Man arrested in death of woman found tied up in Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found tied up in her Upper West Side home on Wednesday, according to police. Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police said. “I’m […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
The Week

George Santos admitted to using stolen checkbook in Brazil, report says

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) allegedly admitted to using a stolen checkbook in Brazil in 2008, CNN reported Wednesday.  According to a series of Brazilian police documents obtained by the outlet, Santos confessed to stealing a man's checkbook that was in his mother's possession. He then allegedly admitted to using the checkbook to purchase clothing at a shop outside Rio de Janeiro. In the police documents, officials reportedly said that Santos used a fake ID with the real checkbook owner's name and a picture of himself.  "[Santos] acknowledged having been responsible for forging the signatures on the checks, also confirming that he had...
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy