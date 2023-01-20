ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

fox26houston.com

'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard

HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
MAGNOLIA, TX
onscene.tv

Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man dies after being run over near Museum District

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Museum District. Police responded to the scene late Friday night on Palm Street at the Fannin Street intersection. According to HPD Lt. Rosemon, police initially received a call from a driver about a man lying...
HOUSTON, TX
