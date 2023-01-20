Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out FarmsTy D.Texas State
'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard
HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
Body believed to be missing kayaker found near West Bay, Coast Guard says
GALVESTON, Texas — On Sunday morning, officials with the United States Coast Guard said they found what they believe is the body of a missing kayaker. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. Barry Baham, 49, was reported missing on Friday night. Authorities said...
HPD investigating circumstance around man who was found dead near the Museum District
Officials aren't ruling out a shooting, but upon arrival, it appeared the man had been run over by a car. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
1 dead, 1 critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-10 in Baytown area
BAYTOWN, Texas — One person is dead and another was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in east Harris County. The crash happened Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at Spur 330/Decker Road in the Baytown area. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, the...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
How a serial killer used highways to help get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Bond set for smelly, 'B.O. bandit' charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area
HOUSTON — A judge set bond Monday for a 58-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a Galleria worker and robbing three businesses in November and December. The total bond for Lisa Marie Coleman was raised to $300,000 -- $75,000 for each charge. Coleman was arrested on Jan. 19 after Houston...
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
Two people found dead after neighbor reported odor coming from apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead on Saturday after Houston police said a neighbor reported an odor coming from an apartment. This happened at a complex near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway. The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment...
Firefighters rescue man trapped in trench in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON — Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a trench near a west Houston home, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened just before 11 a.m. on Riverview Way just north of Woodway Drive. HFD said three workers were working on a sewer line and excavation...
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
HPD: Man dies after being run over near Museum District
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Museum District. Police responded to the scene late Friday night on Palm Street at the Fannin Street intersection. According to HPD Lt. Rosemon, police initially received a call from a driver about a man lying...
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
