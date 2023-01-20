Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Washburn to honor Kansas Day with lectures on local histories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will honor Kansas Day in 2023 with two lectures that highlight rich local histories. Washburn University says its Center for Kansas Studies will honor Kansas Day in 2023 with its annual Lecture from 7 - 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. This year, it also invites the public to an evening with Juliet Patterson, the author of “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide” (Milkweed Editions, September 2022).
WIBW
Topeka native to take reins of 190th Wing as Col. leaves for commercial pilotry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native will take the reins of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Refueling Wing as the current commander leaves the service for a position in commercial pilotry. The Kansas Air National Guard says its 190th Air Refueling Wing will soon welcome Col. Kent...
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
WIBW
Friends of the TSCP Library holds book sale through weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Books and other media are on sale in Topeka through this weekend. The Friends of the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library are holding its first Book Sale of the year. The group uses the money raised to support the library and its programs. The sale started Friday...
WIBW
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society. She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event. HHHS will mark 10 years in its new...
WIBW
Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
WIBW
Topeka Symphony Orchestra continues ‘Swipe Right’ season at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra continued this year’s “Swipe Right Season” concert series Saturday night with a performance at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall. The musical program “Great Lover” featured age-old love stories that still resonate to this day. Brett Robinson,...
WIBW
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
WIBW
Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business known for passing savings onto customers in Topeka will soon open a new location in Lawrence. Officials at ReHome Stores - based in Topeka - say they will open a new location in Lawrence at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The new location can be found at 711 W. 23rd St. - in the Malls Shopping Center. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
WIBW
Kansas State University brings staff, students to Topeka on Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University was painting Topeka purple on Monday. Staff members and students came over to the capital city from Manhattan for a series of meetings and events, geared to increasing the university’s presence in Topeka and Shawnee County. Activities got underway at 8:15 a.m....
WIBW
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three hopefuls for an open district magistrate judge position in Riley County will be interviewed in the Riley Co. Courthouse in Manhattan. Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
WIBW
Lyon Co. searches new provider as Humane Society ends contract
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new place to house animals in need of quarantine. The announcement was made via Facebook by Lyon County on Thursday night that after January 27th, the Humane Society of the Flint Hills would no longer be accepting quarantine animals. Stephanie Achille, executive director of the shelter, said she wasn’t pleased with the disagreement.
KAKE TV
‘To honor his legacy’: Ed Asner’s family donates Golden Globe award to Kansas high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart received a phone call out of nowhere just before Christmas. A year after Matthew Asner had visited the school his father Ed grew up in and 10 years after the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor had participated in a one-act play at the high school, the family wanted to give back.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen shares her complex path from emotional distress to survival
As adolescent mental health crises have surged to new heights, some teens have used emergency services and inpatient hospitalizations as forms of temporary relief and stabilization. One Lawrence teen was repeatedly thrust into the emergency department and regional mental health hospitals during the peak of her struggles. Her story is...
WIBW
Horton Police arm schools with Naloxone, training to fight fentanyl crisis
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As the opioid wave worsens with more fentanyl on the street, Horton Police have armed the city’s three schools with Naloxone and training to fight future overdoses. The Horton Police Department says it has worked diligently alongside South Brown Co. Schools USD 430 to create...
WIBW
Manhattan QB Keenan Schartz commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz is staying in Northeast Kansas to play college football, committing to Washburn University. Schartz led the Tribe to win the 6A State Championship in the 2022 season, and announced his commitment to the Ichabods via Twitter on Sunday night. The quarterback says...
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
Comments / 0