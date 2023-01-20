Read full article on original website
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
NBC Sports
Tatum to miss Celtics-Raptors game with left wrist soreness
The Boston Celtics will be without their MVP candidate in Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The team announced Friday afternoon that Jayson Tatum was ruled out due to left wrist soreness. Tatum played 48 minutes in Thursday's exciting 121-118 overtime victory against the Golden State...
BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Saturday's game.
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
Tri-City Herald
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. Williams stayed in the...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
Marcus Smart's Injury Status In Celtics-Raptors Game
Marcus Smart has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game.
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) questionable for Knicks Tuesday
The New York Knicks listed Immanuel Quickley (knee) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, but will have had a few days' worth of rest as the Knicks take on the Cavs on Tuesday. His status is currently up in the air.
numberfire.com
Blazers' Gary Payton II (calf) available Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers will have Gary Payton II (calf) available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton II missed the Blazers' last game with a calf injury, but will be back in the game tonight against the Lakers. Our models project Payton II, who has a $3,700...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hamstring) out Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Nikola Jokic (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic will miss a second straight game with his hamstring injury, but does seem like the superstar center will be able to return sooner rather than later. Zeke Nnaji should get another start in Jokic's absence.
Celtics run win streak to 9 by edging Raptors
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Magic
Boston Celtics (35-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Orlando. He's third in the league scoring 31.2 points per game. The Magic have gone 7-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has an...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) available for Warriors on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) will play in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will suit up after the veteran was inactive for 14 games with a leg infection. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 18.3 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 7.6 points,...
