Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Officials: 2 students dead, teacher injured in shooting at Iowa school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were injured including two critically after a shooting at a school in Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines Police Department said two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured during a shooting at a school, according to The Associated Press. A teacher was also injured in the shooting.
SFGate
Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A teacher and two other people, including at least one student, were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown. A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person...
South Dakota’s Noem says cell phone number hacked
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year. The Republican governor, who is...
SFGate
Supreme Court seeks U.S. views on Texas, Florida social media laws
The U.S. Supreme Court asked the Biden administration for input on Florida and Texas laws that would sharply restrict the editorial discretion of the largest social media platforms in a First Amendment showdown. Two industry groups are challenging the Republican-backed laws, saying they would impose onerous requirements and put platforms...
SFGate
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by...
Comments / 0