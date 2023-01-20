ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case

After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
