FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
WCTV
Organizers discuss VP visit, rallies ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Advocates all over the country marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe V Wade decision. Here in the sunshine state, thousands are expected to attend events in support of abortion access. Leon County Democratic Chair Ryan Ray said he believes that the visit from Vice President...
Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
WCTV
Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee
The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview.
WCTV
Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview
The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee.
WCTV
The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee
Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee. Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview.
fsunews.com
Epic Flight Academy opens brand new location in Tallahassee
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, The Epic Flight Academy opened a new location at the Tallahassee International Airport, making Tallahassee the school’s third location. The opening from the weekend consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, a visit from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and a display of the new Embraer ERJ-145 jet that was then taken for a ride later on.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
WCTV
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Vet Events Tally was charged a fee of $3,245.11 to put on the...
WCTV
LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover artist for the 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival Thursday night. The festival happens each year in April, attracting tens of thousands of people. It features everything from paintings to sculptures to pottery to jewelry. “It’s one of the most exciting...
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
Gadsden County approves funding for Sheriff's Office training courses
Nearly $11,000 will go toward training courses for three deputies with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating bank robbery
The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Saturday that it is investigating a bank robbery.
WCTV
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
WCTV
NWS to survey storm damage in Wakulla and Cook Counties for possible tornado
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee are set to survey the damage left behind by two different lines of storms on Sunday. The first line pushed through the Big Bend Sunday around 12:30 p.m., damaging Northeast Wakulla County near Woodville and Wakulla Springs....
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot,...
WCTV
Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial
UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
South Georgia 2026 edge defender checks out FSU on Saturday, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central freshman edge defender Cam Brooks made his way to Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender left with an offer from the Seminoles. Brooks shared with Noles247.com after his visit that the offer was extended by head coach Mike Norvell. "They were...
