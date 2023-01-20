ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Organizers discuss VP visit, rallies ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Advocates all over the country marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe V Wade decision. Here in the sunshine state, thousands are expected to attend events in support of abortion access. Leon County Democratic Chair Ryan Ray said he believes that the visit from Vice President...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview

The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LEON COUNTY, FL
fsunews.com

Epic Flight Academy opens brand new location in Tallahassee

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, The Epic Flight Academy opened a new location at the Tallahassee International Airport, making Tallahassee the school’s third location. The opening from the weekend consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, a visit from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and a display of the new Embraer ERJ-145 jet that was then taken for a ride later on.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover artist for the 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival Thursday night. The festival happens each year in April, attracting tens of thousands of people. It features everything from paintings to sculptures to pottery to jewelry. “It’s one of the most exciting...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial

UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy