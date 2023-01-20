Travis Kelce’s mom can’t make both Chiefs, Eagles playoff games this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After tackling two stadiums and 1,200 miles in one day last year, Donna Kelce said unfortunately it just won’t work this year.

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said on Twitter it’s just not feasible this Saturday to see both her sons play in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. CT in Kansas City and then the Eagles will play the New York Giants right after at 7:15 p.m. CT in Philadelphia.

Donna Kelce said even with a private plane, she’d just end up missing most of both games if she tried to go to both.

The Kelce brothers’ mom didn’t give any indication which game she’ll be attending this Saturday.

And if both the Eagles and Chiefs advance to the AFC and NFC championship games, Donna Kelce will be in the same boat. The NFL has the two title games scheduled back-to-back once again.

Donna Kelce made headlines last season on Super Wild Card Weekend.

She started that Sunday in 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to watch Jason Kelce and the Eagles face the Buccaneers. It ended in Kansas City watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs battle the Steelers.

In between, Donna Kelce’s adventure involved two time zones, two airports, a rickshaw, an Uber and a request from the NFL for a police escort.

