Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco welcomes new leadership

Vincent R. Martinez is the new mayor of Wasco. He brings experience, enthusiasm and a willingness to work as a team. Together with the council, he hopes to empower residents and provide them with a better quality of life. "I am excited to take on the role. The city is...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County

When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
KERN COUNTY, CA
delanonow.com

Delano Union School District student musicians honored with Karin Enebo Memorial Instrumental Music Scholarship

Recipients of the Karin Enebo Memorial Instrumental Music Scholarship were honored during the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Front row (from left): Francisco Farfan, Cherise Frost, Ayari Pompa Manjarrez, Leysi Silvestre, Maya Rivera, and Yasmen Valenzuela. Back row: Board President Frank Herrera, Member Suzanne Villaruz, Clerk Irene Martinez, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy music teacher Brenda Perry-Reed, Almond Tree Middle School music teacher Melissa Brindle, Board Members Dr. Efrain Rodriguez and Ignacio Ayon, DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Programs April Gregerson. (photo by Mike Bledsoe/DUSD)
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Report: One-year progress of BPD’s stipulated judgment shows policy reforms not yet enacted, but compliance underway

A third-party group observing the Bakersfield Police Department’s mandated revision of use-of-force and several other policies said the BPD hasn’t reformed any practices during its first year of a legal agreement with the California Department of Justice — which accused local police of violating residents’ constitutional rights — though foundational work to achieve compliance has begun.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting at Actis Junior High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen is in custody after posting online threats to commit a shooting at Actis Junior High School, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD were alerted of threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday. The student’s online social media post indicated the shooting was to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

ACLU sues county Probation Department for refusing to produce records about training policies

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Kern County Probation Department after it refused to release information under a California Public Records Act request about probation officers’ training when advising suspects about their cases, a move that a First Amendment lawyer said questions if defendants’ constitutional rights are protected.
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Person dies in collision with train

A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
SHAFTER, CA
wascotrib.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest

A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
SHAFTER, CA

