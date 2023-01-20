Read full article on original website
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of 1 new board member to join our 5-member Board of Directors
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District (“NKSTHD”) announces the recruitment of 1 new board member to join our 5-member board of Directors to guide its mission and development. This appointment is to fill the remainder of a 4-year term, ending Nov. 30, 2024. NKSTHD operates under the rules...
Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
theshafterpress.com
Wasco welcomes new leadership
Vincent R. Martinez is the new mayor of Wasco. He brings experience, enthusiasm and a willingness to work as a team. Together with the council, he hopes to empower residents and provide them with a better quality of life. "I am excited to take on the role. The city is...
Bakersfield Californian
Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County
When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
delanonow.com
Delano Union School District student musicians honored with Karin Enebo Memorial Instrumental Music Scholarship
Recipients of the Karin Enebo Memorial Instrumental Music Scholarship were honored during the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Front row (from left): Francisco Farfan, Cherise Frost, Ayari Pompa Manjarrez, Leysi Silvestre, Maya Rivera, and Yasmen Valenzuela. Back row: Board President Frank Herrera, Member Suzanne Villaruz, Clerk Irene Martinez, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy music teacher Brenda Perry-Reed, Almond Tree Middle School music teacher Melissa Brindle, Board Members Dr. Efrain Rodriguez and Ignacio Ayon, DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Programs April Gregerson. (photo by Mike Bledsoe/DUSD)
Third round of grant money to combat homelessness is coming to Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved a third round of disbursements for the $15.3 billion dollar Homelessness Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant.
Bakersfield Californian
Report: One-year progress of BPD’s stipulated judgment shows policy reforms not yet enacted, but compliance underway
A third-party group observing the Bakersfield Police Department’s mandated revision of use-of-force and several other policies said the BPD hasn’t reformed any practices during its first year of a legal agreement with the California Department of Justice — which accused local police of violating residents’ constitutional rights — though foundational work to achieve compliance has begun.
Teen arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting at Actis Junior High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen is in custody after posting online threats to commit a shooting at Actis Junior High School, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD were alerted of threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday. The student’s online social media post indicated the shooting was to […]
Bakersfield Californian
ACLU sues county Probation Department for refusing to produce records about training policies
The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Kern County Probation Department after it refused to release information under a California Public Records Act request about probation officers’ training when advising suspects about their cases, a move that a First Amendment lawyer said questions if defendants’ constitutional rights are protected.
Teen arrested for shooting threats towards Actis Junior High School
A teenager was arrested over the weekend and booked into juvenile hall for allegedly making threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Sat, Jan 21.
CDCR apprehends man who 'walked out' of Male Community Reentry Program
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) was searching for a man escaped from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield on Fri, jan 20.
Kern County Fire Department facility looks to bring realism to rescue training
KCFD's training facility has been set up to simulate a real-life rescue. The room has couches, chairs, and even a baby's crib. Even theatrical smoke is pumped into the room to make it more realistic.
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
CAL CITY BOYS: Hearing for Trezell, Jacqueline West moved to next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing has been pushed to next week to determine whether attorneys are ready for trial in the case of the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West. Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, are due back in court Wednesday. Their attorneys on Friday morning requested the […]
Kern County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers, foster parents
The Kern County Animal Shelter is asking for your help. KCAS Director Nick Cullen explained the shelter is packed with animals and that they need people to foster and adopt.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Firefighters rescue driver from rollover crash in ravine near Wofford Heights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Firefighters rescued driver following crash down a ravine on Friday morning at Cedar Creek Campground. They were called out around 7:39 am on Highway 155 near the Cedar Creek Campground. With assistance from CHP, firefighters from KCFD's Glennville, CA station located the driver.
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
Bakersfield Californian
Person dies in collision with train
A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
wascotrib.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest
A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
