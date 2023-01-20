Read full article on original website
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
WOWO News
Man in custody after standoff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police. It started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department went to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard on reports of a domestic disturbance. According to the Journal Gazette, dispatch also had calls from neighbors reporting gunfire.
Times-Union Newspaper
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
WANE-TV
Dupont Family Dentistry specializes in technology
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps into Dupont Family Dentistry and speaks with Dr. Dave Diehl about how the practice uses technology to create tooth enhancements and digital dentures. For more information head here or visit their location at 10215 Dupont Circle Drive West in Fort Wayne.
963xke.com
Tricky travel Monday, more snow headed this way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Travel for Monday morning will still be tricky following Sunday’s snowfall. Light snow will still be lingering over portions of the area early. The snow is accompanied by patchy freezing drizzle and is causing slippery conditions on untreated surfaces and secondary roads. If...
wfft.com
Pedestrian injured in St. Joe Center Road crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne dispatch tells FOX 55 police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Northeast area of the city. Authorities responded to the intersection of St. Joe Road and St. Joe Center Road just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch says the...
WANE-TV
Harvester Homecoming in the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The first International Harvester trucks rolled off the line of the Fort Wayne Truck Works in 1923, Harvester Homecoming officials deemed their volunteer work crew “Garage `23” to honor the work done in Fort Wayne 100 years ago. The second annual Wrenching weekend had...
WANE-TV
Slick conditions creating dangerous travel conditions
CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.
Times-Bulletin
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
WOWO News
Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
WANE-TV
Churches in Fort Wayne, Huntington to preserve history with grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
Celebrate the season with Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week is your chance to celebrate winter in Fort Wayne with Winterval. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. Winterval is on...
WANE-TV
Start the weekend relaxing and supporting Fort Wayne artists at Studi07
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Saturday, you can relax doing yoga all while shopping and supporting local artists in Fort Wayne. Yoga and Art is coming to Studi07, a local art shop in Fort Wayne. From 11 am until noon, people can wake up and get their day started by doing stretches such as child pose, warrior, and tree pose.
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
WANE-TV
Collectables galore at The Men’s Mart Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Men’s Mart Show made its mark on the Fort Wayne community Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Show invited vendors and collectors to check out a range of treasures with free admission. Some specifics included Funko Pop! figures, Pokémon, Nintendo games, sport cards, Hot Wheels, Legos and comic books.
