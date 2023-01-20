Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland
PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill humane organization, is partnering with Piece Pizza on a new effort to find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.
Fair or fowl: Six chickens, a duck require village board approval to remain home
Six chickens and a duck currently waddle, scratch, and peck on a 27,000-square-foot residential property in Schaumburg. In order for the birds to remain on the property, located in the 300 block of Pleasant Drive, a special-use permit is required.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shelter says ‘world’s least adoptable dog’ just a ‘grump’ who needs the right companion
CHICAGO - The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww. Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
fox32chicago.com
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for missing baby and missing woman
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing baby and a missing woman. Police said Alessandra Fernandez, 25, was last seen on 61st Street near South Homan in Chicago Lawn on January 17. She may also have a 2-month-old baby girl with her; this child is missing as well and no photo is available.
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago strengthens security for Lunar New Year celebrations in wake of California mass shooting
CHICAGO - Security is top priority for Lunar New Year in Chinatown and the Argyle community on Chicago's North Side. The aldermen, community leaders, police, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a meeting last night to discuss safety and increased police presence for these large gatherings. The Lunar New Year parades...
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van found in Chicago, but body that was inside not located
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford over the weekend was found in Chicago, but the body that was inside remains missing, Rockford police said.
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
Far South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking into a crash on the Far South Side that was probably caused by two green lights. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on 115th and Wentworth. The driver of a Ford van was driving eastbound when he went through the intersection and hit a Dodge van.Police say both cars shared a green light. Streets and Sanitation knew about the lights malfunctioning before the crash happened. No one was hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being pulled from partially submerged car in a lake in a Cook County Forest Preserve
COOK COUNTY, Illinois - A man has died after being pulled from a car partially submerged in a lake in a Cook County Forest Preserve. The call about the car came in Maple Lake around 1:36 p.m. on Saturday. Divers from the North Palos Fire Department pulled David J. Phelan,...
fox32chicago.com
World's-largest handmade guitar sculpture to light up Joliet
The largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created will soon light up downtown Joliet. A ceremony will be held Friday night outside of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 to unveil the 24-foot sculpture, nicknamed Gigantar.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman stabbed to death by unknown woman on West Side
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Friday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 4:07 p.m., police say the female victim was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when she was approached by an unknown woman who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her in the neck and ear.
Comments / 1