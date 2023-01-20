ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for missing baby and missing woman

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing baby and a missing woman. Police said Alessandra Fernandez, 25, was last seen on 61st Street near South Homan in Chicago Lawn on January 17. She may also have a 2-month-old baby girl with her; this child is missing as well and no photo is available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Far South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking into a crash on the Far South Side that was probably caused by two green lights. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on 115th and Wentworth. The driver of a Ford van was driving eastbound when he went through the intersection and hit a Dodge van.Police say both cars shared a green light. Streets and Sanitation knew about the lights malfunctioning before the crash happened. No one was hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman stabbed to death by unknown woman on West Side

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Friday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 4:07 p.m., police say the female victim was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when she was approached by an unknown woman who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her in the neck and ear.
CHICAGO, IL

