Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
KELOLAND TV
Brooks & Dunn tour to stop in Sioux Falls this summer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A legendary country music duo will be bringing their upcoming tour to South Dakota this summer. Broooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday, June 2. The duo will be joined by Scotty McCreery.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles
Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg house fire; Art fundraiser provides money for students; Foggy conditions in the short term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A family in Harrisburg will be returning home later today to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire.
kelo.com
Another day, another night of fog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
KELOLAND TV
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
dakotanewsnow.com
2023 last year for Winterfest of Wheels event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls is making one last run this year. The Winterfest of Wheels is returning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 to the Sioux Fall Convention Center. According to a post on social media, this will be the final time the event will be held, and organizers want this to be the biggest event they have ever put together.
KELOLAND TV
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
KELOLAND TV
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation. A $ 2 million dollar donation has been given to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the largest contribution the organization has ever received in its 100 year history. The funding will help fund major projects like new concerts for the Lakota Music Project and an opera production.
kelo.com
Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
KELOLAND TV
Operation HopeFULL raises $3,500 for student lunches
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– A community effort to raise money for students in the Sioux Falls School District took place this afternoon at the Overlook Falls Cafe. 20 local artists and vendors joined together for Operation HopeFULL. Organizer Heather Cain says she created the fundraiser to help pay for...
KELOLAND TV
Modern designs drawing inspiration from traditional barns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you ever heard of a barndominium or a shouse? It’s a house that was built with a style of architecture influenced by rural America. But yet they have a modern design that draws inspiration from shops or traditional barns. They are becoming...
Comments / 0