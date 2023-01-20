ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
Brooks & Dunn tour to stop in Sioux Falls this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A legendary country music duo will be bringing their upcoming tour to South Dakota this summer. Broooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday, June 2. The duo will be joined by Scotty McCreery.
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
Another day, another night of fog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
2023 last year for Winterfest of Wheels event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls is making one last run this year. The Winterfest of Wheels is returning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 to the Sioux Fall Convention Center. According to a post on social media, this will be the final time the event will be held, and organizers want this to be the biggest event they have ever put together.
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation. A $ 2 million dollar donation has been given to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the largest contribution the organization has ever received in its 100 year history. The funding will help fund major projects like new concerts for the Lakota Music Project and an opera production.
Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
Operation HopeFULL raises $3,500 for student lunches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– A community effort to raise money for students in the Sioux Falls School District took place this afternoon at the Overlook Falls Cafe. 20 local artists and vendors joined together for Operation HopeFULL. Organizer Heather Cain says she created the fundraiser to help pay for...
Modern designs drawing inspiration from traditional barns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you ever heard of a barndominium or a shouse? It’s a house that was built with a style of architecture influenced by rural America. But yet they have a modern design that draws inspiration from shops or traditional barns. They are becoming...
