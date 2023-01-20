ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Le Coterie Society of San Angelo celebrates 40th anniversary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1983, a group of 18 African American women joined together in San Angelo to form a small sisterhood organization called the "Saturday Group." A few days after forming, the group appointed officials and changed their name to the Le Coterie Society, meaning "a circle of people with common interests or goals" in French.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

How is Animal Services moving forward in 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage reporters went out to talk to Animal Services about their goals and initiatives for 2023 after looking back on 2022. Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services, Morgan Chegwidden told CVHP staff something Animal Services really struggled with last year was, “return to owner.” “Statistics show that if […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Winter Is Coming. All at Once. Monday Night.

SAN ANGELO – Winter weather is headed to the Concho Valley in the form of high, gusty winds and significant rain Monday and then freezing temperatures by Tuesday night. Forecast models currently don't show freezing precipitation here but that could change. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Assault & Theft of Service Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Theft of Service. 28-year-old Jose Rivas was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Assault Causing...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Crash Near Sherwood Way Construction Zone Blocks Noon Time Traffic

SAN ANGELO – Traffic on a busy stretch of Sherwood Way was blocked during the noon hour Friday after a crash near a construction zone. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Welch, a blue Ford Escape and a silver Ram pickup crashed near the intersection of Sherwood and Oxford.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

New Angelo State University police station on its way

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to an Angelo State University Facebook post, construction has begun at Vanderventer Plaza on the new University Police Department. The new 8,000 square foot facility will house the police department and Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Completion date is expected later this fall.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SUV Catches Fire in Scary 7th St. Crash Friday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – A white GMC Acadia caught fire after a scary crash with a Ford F-150 at the busy intersection of 7th St. and Bryant Blvd. Friday afternoon. San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Younts says the SUV caught fire after the crash but the flames were extinguished as first responders arrived.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

