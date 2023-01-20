Read full article on original website
Celebrating National Coffee Break Day in San Angelo
We get it, it's Friday, you are tired and a nice coffee sounds good right now. Lucky for you today is National Coffee Break Day and there are plenty of places to enjoy a cup of your favorite joe in San Angelo!
Photographer Robert Langham brings '10 Texas Tornados' to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Robert Langham is not your average “storm chaser”. The tornados he “catches” are full of orbiting moons, tumbling dice, misfit jigsaw pieces, barbed wire, swirling feathers. He doesn’t have to travel much further than his East Texas darkroom to get them...
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
Mission Winds set to perform Feb. 10 at SAMFA
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mission Winds, a clarinet quartet from the United States Air Force Band of the West in San Antonio, is coming to San Angelo. The quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The military...
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday
SAN ANGELO – Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the brutal, gang related shotgun murder of Juan Quintana in north San Angelo in October of 2020. As we reported earlier, 33-year-old Abel Rueda was arrested and charged with blasting Quintana in the chest with a shotgun on Oct. 24, 2020.
Le Coterie Society of San Angelo celebrates 40th anniversary
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1983, a group of 18 African American women joined together in San Angelo to form a small sisterhood organization called the "Saturday Group." A few days after forming, the group appointed officials and changed their name to the Le Coterie Society, meaning "a circle of people with common interests or goals" in French.
How is Animal Services moving forward in 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage reporters went out to talk to Animal Services about their goals and initiatives for 2023 after looking back on 2022. Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services, Morgan Chegwidden told CVHP staff something Animal Services really struggled with last year was, “return to owner.” “Statistics show that if […]
What would happen if a space rock crashed into San Angelo? Find out with this simulator
What would you do out of boredom? How about crushing San Angelo or a town of your choice with a giant meter and learning about the results?
Winter Is Coming. All at Once. Monday Night.
SAN ANGELO – Winter weather is headed to the Concho Valley in the form of high, gusty winds and significant rain Monday and then freezing temperatures by Tuesday night. Forecast models currently don't show freezing precipitation here but that could change. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service...
Assault & Theft of Service Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Theft of Service. 28-year-old Jose Rivas was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Assault Causing...
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Menard CO. Sheriff warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance circulating
The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.
Man Driving Red Pickup Leads Police on Chase Through San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver of a red pickup led multiple agencies of law enforcement on a chase from outside the city limits on the north side of town and through San Angelo Saturday night. Police said the male driver in the pickup was pulled over north of...
WATCH: Crash Near Sherwood Way Construction Zone Blocks Noon Time Traffic
SAN ANGELO – Traffic on a busy stretch of Sherwood Way was blocked during the noon hour Friday after a crash near a construction zone. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Welch, a blue Ford Escape and a silver Ram pickup crashed near the intersection of Sherwood and Oxford.
Arrests for Felony Burglary, Assaulting a Family Member and Forgery Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 23 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Serious Felony Burglary of a Habitation, Assault of a Family Member, and Forgery of an Elderly Person's Checks. 31-year-old Jesus Martinez was...
New Angelo State University police station on its way
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to an Angelo State University Facebook post, construction has begun at Vanderventer Plaza on the new University Police Department. The new 8,000 square foot facility will house the police department and Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Completion date is expected later this fall.
SUV Catches Fire in Scary 7th St. Crash Friday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A white GMC Acadia caught fire after a scary crash with a Ford F-150 at the busy intersection of 7th St. and Bryant Blvd. Friday afternoon. San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Younts says the SUV caught fire after the crash but the flames were extinguished as first responders arrived.
Texas artists highlighted in new San Angelo exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colorful paintings made from recycled materials hang from the walls of Coop Gallery in San Angelo, 427 S. Oakes St. Meanwhile, bright wooden pieces are seen in an exhibit nearby at 417 S. Oakes St. Both of these showcases are part of the first-ever art...
