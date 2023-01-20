"Dune" is the science fiction gift that just keeps giving. When Frank Herbert released the original novel in 1965, it became a staple of the genre. Herbert's sequels continued to expand his imagined universe, and the world of "Dune" has since gone on to inspire multiple adaptations on screens both big and small. While Denis Villeneuve's 2021 "Dune" adaptation (with a sequel on the way) might be the greatest version of the story put to film, and David Lynch's 1984 take remains an odd curiosity, there's another that could have been the most ambitious movie of all time — if it had ever seen the light of day.

