Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Hilary Duff Confirms That Original Cast Members Will Be Appearing In How I Met Your Father Season 2
Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" — the spinoff series following the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" – premiered its first season in January 2022. A year later, it is getting ready to premiere its second season on January 24, 2023. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series follows Sophie (Hilary Duff), a working photographer and hopeless romantic, as she looks for love and navigates her life in New York City alongside her group of friends. Meanwhile, in the future, adult Sophie (Kim Cattrall), tells her son the story of how she met his father.
Critics Heap Praise On Harrison Ford And Jason Segel Series Shrinking Ahead Of Its Release
After Apple TV+ forged ahead with the therapist-driven true story "The Shrink Next Door," the streaming platform is at it again. Instead of Paul Rudd's unethical and insidious portrayal of Dr. Ike, "Shrinking" takes therapy in the opposite direction. Created by "Scrubs" producer Bill Lawrence, the series is a comedic look at one of the worst things a person can go through (via Deadline). Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist who struggles with grief after the untimely death of his wife. Processing his emotions while seeing his patients seems like a recipe for disaster, but it has interesting consequences.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Describes Kang The Conqueror In Some Pretty Scary Terms
It's strange to think that it has been four years since the plans of the snap-happy villain Thanos were thwarted by Tony Stark and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hero roster. Since then, the MCU hasn't seen a threat as fierce as the Mad Titan, but that's all about to change. Jonathan Majors' Kang will soon be trying to conquer the MCU when he (or a new version of the character, at least — we met a variant in the "Loki" finale) makes his debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
Eve Best Believes Her House Of The Dragon Character Is The Greatest Possible Ruler
The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" focuses primarily on the growing tension surrounding Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) line of succession, particularly in reference to his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). Indeed, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire series is the scene in Episode 1, in which Viserys decides to remove his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) from the succession after the latter insults his stillborn child, making Rhaenrya the heir to the Iron Throne.
Sebastian Roché Names 1923's Father Renaud The Most Hateful Character Of His Career
The success of the Paramount series "Yellowstone" has led to several spinoffs, all created and co-created by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan. The first spinoff series is titled "1883" and focuses on the Dutton family's travel to Montana, where the current generation resides. The latest spinoff is titled "1923" and focuses on the Dutton family as they already own the Yellowstone ranch, fighting against outside forces trying to wrestle it away from them. The series sees Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Timothy Dalton, and Sebastian Roché join the "Yellowstone" franchise.
Even Jason Momoa Doesn't Know Which Batman Appears In Aquaman 2
Jason Momoa is locked in, even if Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's futures in the new DC regime remain like bats in their respective belfries. While both Tim Burton and the SnyderVerse's Batmen wait it out, Momoa's journey continues in the new world being shaped by James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Comics' film, television, and animation division. And Momoa has gone on record and made it clear that there's more of his Arthur Curry to come following "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Ben Affleck Says Directing Sports Drama Air Was The 'Best Creative And Personal Experience' Of His Life
While there are plenty of moviegoers who know Ben Affleck for his performances in such films as "Good Will Hunting," "Shakespeare in Love," and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," many might be unaware of his prolific directorial career as well. Beginning in 2007 with the Oscar-nominated "Gone Baby Gone," Affleck has continued to direct and star in such acclaimed films as 2010's "The Town" and 2012's "Argo," with the latter film winning best picture at the Academy Awards. And now, following a lengthy directing hiatus after the 2016 box office flop "Live by Night," Affleck is returning to the director's chair for his newest film, "Air."
Inside Alejandro Jodorowsky's Bizarre Vision For His Never-Filmed Dune Adaptation
"Dune" is the science fiction gift that just keeps giving. When Frank Herbert released the original novel in 1965, it became a staple of the genre. Herbert's sequels continued to expand his imagined universe, and the world of "Dune" has since gone on to inspire multiple adaptations on screens both big and small. While Denis Villeneuve's 2021 "Dune" adaptation (with a sequel on the way) might be the greatest version of the story put to film, and David Lynch's 1984 take remains an odd curiosity, there's another that could have been the most ambitious movie of all time — if it had ever seen the light of day.
Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard
One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
Rocky Carroll On What It Takes To Direct An Episode Of NCIS - Exclusive Interview
As Director Leon Vance, Rocky Carroll has helped keep the "NCIS" team on track with his guidance, expertise, and dedication to the job for 16 seasons. Having played the part since 2008 when he joined the cast in Season 5, Carroll has struck up a good rapport with his fellow co-stars, including Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nick Torres, and Mark Harmon, who starred as Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until midway through Season 19.
Yellowstone's Jamie Dutton Is Reminding Fans Of Reek From Game Of Thrones
Out of all the Duttons, which child has the most of John's (Kevin Costner) approval? It's certainly a murky and complicated question with no clear answer. A lot has been said about the Duttons — the complicated leading family that dominates "Yellowstone" — and their elusive and cruel nature. What is certain, at least to some fans, is that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is far from the favorite child. The governing family has long stepped over Jamie, the Harvard-educated lawyer, and has consistently taken advantage of his sheepish attitude.
FBI Special Agent Fornell's First Appearance On NCIS Created Plot Holes Down The Road
After 20 seasons on the air, it's hardly surprising to know that "NCIS" has slipped up on occasion. After all, there aren't many long-running series that haven't created a few plot holes that puzzle viewers. Fortunately, the occasional mishaps on "NCIS" haven't hurt the show's success, as it remains one of CBS' longest-running dramas, according to Outsider.
Are The Clickers In HBO's The Last Of Us Created Using CGI?
In the second episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," we finally got our first look at the Clickers. This terrifying variant of Infected has been infected for so long that the cordyceps fungus has completely overtaken their face, rendering them blind but granting them incredible strength and the ability to echolocate by making a clicking sound with their mouths, hence the name.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Cites MODOK As A Highlight Of The Movie
Phase 5 of the MCU begins in February with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and as Kang (Jonathan Majors) kicks off his reign of terror in the cinematic universe it seems Marvel Studios is more comfortable than ever with mining the weirdest depths of the comic books. One character making an appearance in Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) latest installment is the villain MODOK, a giant floating head in a chair with a passion for killing.
Star Trek Into Darkness Fumbled Its Khan Mystery
"Star Trek Into Darkness" is one of those rare sequels that does its predecessor proud. The follow-up to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" exceeded the original film's box office numbers, making nearly $81 million more globally than Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise's first adventure in the Kelvin timeline (via The Numbers). However, the saying that a hero is only as good as his villain truly lives up to the cliché in "Star Trek Into Darkness," and Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show as the genetically engineered Khan Noonien Singh.
Charlie Barnett Loved The Challenge Of Portraying His Character's Growth On Chicago Fire
Former "Chicago Fire" fan-favorite Charlie Barnett first suits up as rookie firefighter Peter Mills in the debut 2012 season of this smoking-hot NBC ratings juggernaut. As a newbie fire candidate assigned to Truck 81, Barnett's Mills works hard to fit in with the other, more experienced veterans at Firehouse 51 while he learns the ropes.
How Close Does Netflix's Dog Gone Stick To The True Story Behind It?
If you've ever been a dog owner, chances are there's at least one movie out there featuring our canine companions that you're bound to love. And with titles from "Old Yeller" to "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's no shortage of cute and cuddly cinematic offerings out there. Sure, dog movies can be overly sentimental at times, but it's a feeling dog owners can resonate with nevertheless. And the top of 2023 saw Netflix throw a bone into the game with the film "Dog Gone."
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0