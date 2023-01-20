Read full article on original website
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in New Hampshire for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
laconiadailysun.com
Prudy Morin-Veysey: Congratulations to two newest Gunstock Area Commission members
Gunstock Mountain Resort and the Residents of Belknap County have new members of the GAC.
WMUR.com
Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant closes final location in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bitter-sweet day for a Manchester institution, after 60 years of service, Blake's Restaurant closed the doors on its Manchester location Saturday. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades.
vermontjournal.com
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
WMUR.com
Ice runway on Lake Winnipesaukee not opening for 2023 winter season
ALTON, N.H. — The Alton Bay Runway on Lake Winnipesaukee is officially not opening this season. It's the third week of January and Lake Winnipesaukee is not even close to being frozen. “There's certainly no ice fisherman, there's no other activities going on so it's safe to assume there's...
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
WMUR.com
21-year-old dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old man died after a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain on Wednesday, the resort said on Friday. A spokesman told WMUR the summit patrol station took a report of a missing hiker at 2:12 p.m. after the skier had been separated from his friends for about 90 minutes.
WMUR.com
‘The snow closed a school called PA': Pinkerton Academy official does best Will Smith impression with school closing announcement
DERRY, N.H. — Officials at one New Hampshire school put a fun spin on their snow day announcements for Monday. Pinkerton Academy posted the school closing announcement to Instagram on Sunday night. In the video, Head of School Dr. Timothy Powers can be seen rapping the announcement to the...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal fire in Milford, NH
MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
NECN
Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH
A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.
laconiadailysun.com
Dakota Smart next up at Belknap Mill's Bell & Brick Winter Concert Series
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill’s Bell & Brick Winter Concert Series returns with Dakota Smart on Thursday, Jan. 26, 7-8 p.m. Known for his "Amazing One-Man Show," Smart's flexibility can deliver original music and covers of pop, and classic rock on both piano and guitar.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
WMUR.com
Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
WMUR.com
YWCA works to open shelter for homeless women in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The YWCA is finalizing plans to open a shelter for homeless women in Manchester. The Tirrell House on Brook Street is expected to open soon as a new shelter in the city. Katie Parent, director of programs and community outreach at the YWCA, said it will help women get back on their feet.
