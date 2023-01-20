ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant closes final location in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bitter-sweet day for a Manchester institution, after 60 years of service, Blake's Restaurant closed the doors on its Manchester location Saturday. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades.
MANCHESTER, NH
vermontjournal.com

Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
CLAREMONT, NH
Seacoast Current

Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
RAYMOND, NH
WMUR.com

Ice runway on Lake Winnipesaukee not opening for 2023 winter season

ALTON, N.H. — The Alton Bay Runway on Lake Winnipesaukee is officially not opening this season. It's the third week of January and Lake Winnipesaukee is not even close to being frozen. “There's certainly no ice fisherman, there's no other activities going on so it's safe to assume there's...
ALTON, NH
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

21-year-old dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old man died after a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain on Wednesday, the resort said on Friday. A spokesman told WMUR the summit patrol station took a report of a missing hiker at 2:12 p.m. after the skier had been separated from his friends for about 90 minutes.
FRANCONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Fatal fire in Milford, NH

MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
NECN

Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH

A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.
MERRIMACK, NH
Kristen Walters

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

YWCA works to open shelter for homeless women in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The YWCA is finalizing plans to open a shelter for homeless women in Manchester. The Tirrell House on Brook Street is expected to open soon as a new shelter in the city. Katie Parent, director of programs and community outreach at the YWCA, said it will help women get back on their feet.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy