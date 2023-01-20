ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Is mercy killing or euthanasia legal in Florida? Here's what you need to know

In January 2023 Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, shot her husband to death. According to police, he asked her to, because he couldn't do it himself. "Apparently because (her husband) was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago, that if he continued to take a turn for the worse, that … he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
SFGate

Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall

PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy