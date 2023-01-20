Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/13/23–1/20/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
capcity.news
Third suspect in manslaughter case officially charged, receives $50,000 bond
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The third suspect in a manslaughter case has officially been charged in Laramie County Circuit Court and has received a bond of $50,000 cash or surety. Sarah Heath, 26, was seen by Judge Lee this afternoon, where she was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts), and possession of a controlled substance.
sweetwaternow.com
Fort Laramie Man Succumbed to Injuries in UTV Rollover
FORT LARAMIE — An 84-year-old Fort Laramie man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a UTV crash Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On January 18 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.
capcity.news
Colorado man dies in single vehicle crash outside Wheatland; 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, identified as Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading...
oilcity.news
Three abortion bills hit the docket
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department seeking public aid regarding recent burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of burglaries where criminals are targeting valuable items left inside vehicles. In the past 30 days, the department has received more than 50 reports of these incidents throughout Cheyenne. In over half of these cases, vehicle windows were broken, while other vehicles were accessed through unlocked doors.
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Johnigan; Bush; Absher
Charles Robert “Bob” Johnigan: January 7, 1953 – January 17, 2023. Bob Johnigan, son of Irene G. and Robert A. “John” Johnigan, husband to Debra L. Johnigan and father to Jennifer M. Johnigan passed away at the age of 70 on January 17, 2023 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bob passed away peacefully from Leukemia complications surrounded by his close family. His grandparents Myrtle Arnold Johnigan and Ezra Johnigan of Beaumont, Texas and Georgia and Gust Manelis of Cheyenne, Wyoming preceded him in death.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal Crash West of Fort Laramie, Wyoming
Fort Laramie, Wyo. (Press release) - On January 18, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road. A 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850 was westbound on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Quillen; Muhlenbruck; Calvetti
Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen: February 10, 1982 – January 14, 2023. Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen, 40, of Cheyenne, died January 14, 2023, in Cheyenne. He was born February 10, 1982, in Cheyenne. Brad worked construction around the area installing drywall and steel stud framing. He...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
capcity.news
Laramie County gas prices up another 17 cents as national average rises for 4th week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Drivers in Laramie County are paying 17 cents more per gallon of regular gasoline this week than last week as the national average price rose for the fourth straight week. The nation’s average gas price rose 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon...
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
capcity.news
Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications for 2023–24 school year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Applications are now being accepted for community-minded young people interested in learning more about city government, civic trusteeship and community leadership. To join the 2023–24 Mayor’s Youth Council, students must be in grades 9–12, currently attend school or be homeschooled, and reside in Cheyenne. The 2023–24...
