Amador County, CA

Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California

In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

How Lincoln acquired a nuclear missile site in 1962

It’s hard for many residents today to understand why a missile site was built 60 years ago in Lincoln. But for residents 60 years ago, it was just a fact of life. Some history about the 54 former intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silo sites in California, Colorado, Wyoming and Washington is in order.
LINCOLN, CA
Government Technology

Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime

(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says

The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County

(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

UC Davis professor accused of raping high school student removed from faculty, university says

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis professor accused of repeatedly raping a high school student is no longer a faculty member of the university, a news release read. "We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately," UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the release. "Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support."
DAVIS, CA

