brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer finishes Burkburnett tournament with 2-0 win over Canyon
BURKBURNETT – The Brownwood Lions concluded weekend play in the Burkburnett tournament with a 2-0 victory over Canyon Saturday morning. The Lions received goals from Colton McMillian and Peter Salazar as they snapped a three-game losing streak. Brownwood (4-7-1) is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sweetwater...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
brownwoodnews.com
UT-Dallas prolongs Lady Jackets’ drought, 70-48
The Howard Payne University women’s basketball team fell 70-48 to conference opponent UT Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. Anna Beamesdefer scored a season-high 14 points for Howard Payne sparked by 3 of 6 shooting from behind the arc. She also pulled down five rebounds. Brenna Welsh followed...
brownwoodnews.com
Korey Leverett: A Story of Trials and Perseverance
Several months ago, some of the staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Brown County were cleaning out a storage room and came across a piece of artwork that had been framed and stored away. The current employees didn’t know where it had come from. The CEO of...
koxe.com
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
brownwoodnews.com
Jack Glenn Smith
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
brownwoodnews.com
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
brownwoodnews.com
CASA hosting National Soup Day event Feb. 3
CASA is the Heart of Texas is hosting its National Soup Day event from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at TSTC Brownwood Multipurpose Room 122, located at 305 Booker. Enjoy different homemade soups, bring a bring or coworkers and meet a volunteer. CASA in the Heart of Texas...
KFDA
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
KFDA
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
brownwoodnews.com
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Mochinut is set to open its first Panhandle location next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st. According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering […]
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
abc7amarillo.com
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County United Way in search of new Executive Director
The Brown County United Way is seeking a new Executive Director. This is a part time position. Candidate must have a college degree. Basic accounting knowledge and experience with fund raising and community engagement and involvement required. Person will be the brand ambassador for the United Way and network with existing community partners and develop new ones. Please submit resume to P.O. Box 1026, Brownwood, TX 76804 or email to browncountyunitedway@verizon.net by Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
