Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings

Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman

After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star

The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktalnews.com

Abbott’s tweet trolls Dallas Cowboys kicker

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher got kicked when he was down from the most unlikely of people: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. During America’s Team game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Abbott turned to Twitter to say he could kick as good as Maher, who had been struggling through “the yips,” missing field goal after field goal in the playoffs.
TEXAS STATE

