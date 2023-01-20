Read full article on original website
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings
Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman
After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
How long will Kirk Cousins remain the Vikings QB...and when will the Vikings draft one?
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he expects Cousins to return in 2023, but at age 34, how long before the Vikings implement a succession plan?
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star
The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
Luis Arraez Trade Is Smart for the Twins, Puzzling for the Marlins
Minnesota was able to restock its rotation, but Miami curiously added another hitter without much power.
OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, dealing starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects to the Minnesota Twins for utility man Luis Arraez. Jack Vita writes how the Marlins just got ripped off.
Should the Vikings try to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance?
A report says the 49ers plan to stick with Brock Purdy in 2023. What's next for Minnesota native Trey Lance?
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
ktalnews.com
Abbott’s tweet trolls Dallas Cowboys kicker
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher got kicked when he was down from the most unlikely of people: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. During America’s Team game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Abbott turned to Twitter to say he could kick as good as Maher, who had been struggling through “the yips,” missing field goal after field goal in the playoffs.
